AN ERRONEOUS EARTHQUAKE ALERT REMINDS US CALIFORNIANS: ARE YOU PREPARED FOR A BIG EARTHQUAKE?

UPDATE: THE EVENT WAS QUIETLY DELETED WITHOUT FURTHER COMMENT …

A little while I received an erroneous computer-generated earthquake report of a major 6.8 magnitude earthquake nearby – and next to a densely populated area with offshore and onshore oil wells …

The alert was generated by a Caltech employee who tired to correct the location of a real earthquake that occurred 92 years ago – in 1925 – and the automatic alert system interpreted the data as a current earthquake and sent out the automated message. It appears that the software needs to be modified for a sensibility check. 

Bottom line …

But it could have just as easily been real. BE PREPARED FOR ALL NATURAL AND MAN-MADE DISASTERS WHICH CAN OCCUR IN YOUR AREA!!!

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

