WILL TRUMP'S LACK OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE BE HIS UNDOING?

There is little doubt that Donald Trump, as a sitting President, is unqualified by knowledge, experience, and temperament to be the President of the United States. And unlike the sycophants that openly and enthusiastically admired the Emperor’s New Clothes, I will remain a constitutional conservative as I respectfully decline to board the Trump bandwagon. Not for a minute to I believe that Trump’s behavior is any part of a grand scheme to circumvent the mainstream media to communicate with the American public. His self-inflicted wounds are more reminiscent of a petulant five-year-old throwing a temper tantrum.

Why would anyone, especially the President of the United States, stoop to openly disparaging a high-ranking official after terminating their services?

That Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey Eased Pressure From Investigation President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office this month that firing the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, had relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting. “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.” Mr. Trump added, “I’m not under investigation.” The conversation, during a May 10 meeting — the day after he fired Mr. Comey — reinforces the notion that Mr. Trump dismissed him primarily because of the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives. Mr. Trump said as much in one televised interview, but the White House has offered changing justifications for the firing. <Source: The New York Times>

Three possibilities …

The remarks attributed to President Trump, characteristic of his past public behavior and tweets, is true and accurate as reported. This would indicate that Trump’s lack of emotional intelligence and maturity is now becoming an impediment to Trump’s presidency as he keeps shooting himself in the foot and arousing opposition anger where none need exist. Definitely not the demeanor and comportment of a serious man and the President of the United States.

The person reading this transcript to The New York Times may very well have their own agenda and is attempting to damage President Trump and his presidency on behalf of themselves or their political ideology.

This is an example of the unsourced “fake news” that is a staple of the progressive mainstream media such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and other so-called “journalistic” enterprises.

Loyalty is a two-way street …

As with former President Obama, President Trump appears to dissemble and throw people under the bus should things go South. His management style always alternated between “you’re the greatest” and “you are a total loser” depending on the degree of necessity and the level of Trump-flattery. Like Obama, claiming ignorance of any significant adverse events.

Consider the case of Trump’s allegedly hand-picked chief executive of Trump Mortgage, E. J. Ridings, who was introduced by Trump as a “top executive at one of Wall Street’s most prestigious investment banks.” In fact, Ridings “was a registered stockbroker with Dean Witter Reynolds for a total of six days, and an entry-level loan originator at a boutique mortgage company for a little over a year.” It turns out that Ridings was a friend of Donald Trump, Jr. and Trump Mortgage was little more than a company that licensed Trump’s name. <Source> Trump’s explanation: “We weren’t happy with them and we terminated them based on the fact they were not doing what they said they were going to do.” Trump knew nobody and nothing about the matter.

Trump does not seem to actually vet his associates, some associated with organized crime (to be expected in New York real estate and construction). Why is it that I and others thought Michael Flynn sold out to the Russians when he offered to do military and statecraft commentary on RT (a totally-owned propaganda operation of the Kremlin)? Even the rising number of conflicts of interest among his family and the lobbyists he appointed is recognizable to anyone who might Google their names and read their Wikipedia entries. A low vetting threshold to be sure, but a necessary one.

Bottom line …

Trump is definitely not a traditional President. He appears to be an uncouth ego-driven bully who apparently believes he can be a “helicopter president” – dropping in, making a decision, and then departing for Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. Perhaps he is the right man at the right time, serving to shake up the traditional politicians, our allies, and our enemies after the disastrous presidency of Barack Obama, a man who did more harm to the United States than former President Jimmy Carter who gave us the Islamo-fascist regime in Iran and helped nuclearize North Korea by interfering with Bill Clinton’s nuclear talks.

Perhaps the only prudent thing to save the Presidency is to shut-down Trump’s access to Twitter.

We are so screwed.

-- steve