WILL THE CLINTON COVER-UP CONTINUE? WAS COMEY'S REPLACEMENT'S WIFE TAINTED BY PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRAT POLITICS?

Normally I would feel better about the Federal Bureau of Investigation now that President Trump has requested the resignation of FBI Director James Comey …

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 9, 2017 Statement from the Press Secretary Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “The FBI is one of the Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately. <Source: The White House>

Unfortunately, the person temporarily replacing former FBI Director Comey is FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe …

Statement from United States Attorney General, Jeff Sessions to employees of the FBI The President of the United States has exercised his lawful authority to remove James B. Comey, Jr., as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. By operation of law and effective immediately, Deputy of law and effective immediately, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe assumed the position of Acting Director of the FBI. As you well know, the FBI is an exceptional law enforcement and intelligence agency. It is made so by you, the devoted men and women who work tirelessly to keep our country safe. Thank you for your steadfast dedication and commitment during this time of transition.

Which raises some significant red flags …

One of McCabe’s primary jobs as the Deputy Director of the FBI was to assume command over FBI investigations, including the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and any investigation of the Clinton Foundation.

Like former FBI Director Comey, McCabe was well-educated, well-spoken, and was well-qualified by experience and temperament for the position.

Andrew McCabe’s wife was personally recruited by close Clinton confidante and “fixer” Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to run as the Democrat candidate for the Virginia State Senate. She was unopposed on the Democrat ticket and raised an estimated $675,000 from the political action committee of Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. An exceptional amount for a state race and a first-time candidate with no previous political experience.

McCabe has been criticized for not recusing himself from investigations regarding the Hillary Clinton email controversy after his wife Jill McCabe received donations to her 2015 Senate campaign amounting to more than $675,000 from Terry McAuliffe's political organization and the Democratic Party of Virginia. McCabe was also criticized alongside FBI Director James Comey in 2017 for speaking with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus about an ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections. <Source>

It is known that McCabe did not list his wife’s income or any campaign funds (which are not income) on his 2016 OGE financial disclosure form.

When asked why the deputy director did not disclose his wife’s salary or the campaign donations on the 2015 Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report, an FBI spokesman claimed that the forms were certified as “in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.” According to the spokesman, Office of Government Ethics regulations do not require declaration of a spouse’s salary or contributions received by a spouse’s political campaign. McCabe filed the disclosure report on July 8, 2016 after receiving a 44-day filing extension. The OGE does not require spousal financial information to be included on the form, despite the questions being listed.

In a November 2016 letter to the Justice Department inspector general, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley wrote that in July 2015, about the time the Clinton investigation began, Andrew McCabe was promoted to the number-three position at the FBI—associate deputy director at FBI headquarters. The promotion placed Andrew McCabe at the center of the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of an unsecured server even though his wife’s political campaign had been financially buoyed by a Clinton surrogate. Grassley cited the Journal report in his letter, stating that “98% of the Gov. McAuliffe related donations to his wife came after the FBI launched the investigation.” Considering this, he wrote, “the FBI must provide a more detailed explanation as to why it determined that it was appropriate for Mr. McCabe to participate in that investigation in any way.” <Source>

Bottom line …

In assessing the reputational damage done to the FBI by political appointees, it is not only actual impropriety such as usurping the authority of the Department of Justice to unilaterally decline to prosecute Hillary Clinton while misreading the statute law – but also the appearance of impropriety surrounding the investigation such as IGNORING key issues regarding obstruction of justice, destruction of government documents, unwarranted immunity, and the destruction of evidence that occurred on Comey and McCabe’s watch.

There is little or no doubt in my mind that McCabe should be terminated as soon as possible after a qualified FBI director is confirmed by the Senate. The appearance of propriety has been severely strained by McCabe’s wife’s associate with a known Clinton “fixer, ” and some say “bag man.”

We are so screwed.

-- steve