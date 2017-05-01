WHY AMERICA IS MOVING TOWARDS SOCIALISM ...

There is a group of individuals within the United States who are acting as a fifth column – destroying America from within on behalf of its enemies, both foreign and domestic. These are America’s disaffected, made so by leaders who are willing to act as Judas goats by leading Americans down the path towards an ideology that cannot support capitalism and America-style freedoms. There is no doubt in my mind that the late Senator Joseph McCarthy was right when he claimed that our government, Hollywood, and educational institutions were infiltrated by the communists.

But the real reason that America is in decline is best given by Nobel-Prize physicist Max Planck …

“A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it.” ~ Max Planck

Replace the word “scientific” with the word “political, ” and you have the answer.

Generational destruction …

My parents, an integral part of the “greatest generation” that preserved American values for the America and fought the darkness originating in Europe, have passed on. Leaving me, one of the baby-boomers who grew up in the era of the cold war and the outright infiltration of America by our enemies. These were the people behind “front groups” that marched, demonstrated, and used violence to put forth the anti-America viewpoint of the anti-nuke peace movement. Aided by those bedazzled by the concept of hippy-dom, the “liberal” youth counterculture that offered free love and mind-altering drugs. And, these are the people who have come to power and govern us today. With all of their anti-America background guiding their thoughts and actions. If one is intellectually honest, one can see the entire process playing out in California – a formerly Golden State ruled by aging hippies who still believe in revolution and the utopia that can never be achieved.

Again, looking at California, we can see even these aging hippies being replaced by those whose culture is foreign to America. Most notably the slow-moving invasion of Hispanics who are refusing to assimilate and over time reach numbers sufficient to dominate a significant part of the political infrastructure – to promote an anti-America view of the world and one that demonstrates allegiance to a foreign sovereign power. Or look at Minnesota where Muslims are fast becoming a major political force – even though the tenets of their religion is intolerant and un-American.

Our educational institutions, controlled by the corrupt unions, are turning out another generation of functional illiterates who cannot read, write, or do arithmetic – while they can serve as “useful idiots,” political activists – while knowing more about hating their country and perverse sex acts than they do about getting a job in today’s damaged economy. These students cannot even open their eyes to see that the disadvantaged people in the world are not fleeing to the worker’s paradise of Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, or the various African nations; they are fleeing to crash our sovereign gates to benefit from our equality of opportunity.

Bottom line …

Unlike California, the State that is seeking a bill to legitimize Communists in government institutions, we need to reestablish our educational institutions as places where true academic freedom is pursued, and the teaching of the Constitution and American history is once again mandatory. We need to stop engaging in “social experiments” that weaken our nation, our states, our cities, and our infrastructure. We need to remember, acts of war are not traditional crimes where the perpetrators are hauled into court and punished accordingly. The purpose of war is to force a foreign and hostile power to accede to our demands by convincing their own people to turn against their leadership and to demand a change in course. You do this by breaking things and killing people – efficiently and effectively. Not spending $60 million dollars to kill six people while leaving an airfield operational and able to execute their mission.

It is time for Americans to step up and reject celebrities with name-recognition in favor of people who are patriotic and swear allegiance to the United States of America. No more should we alter our culture or historical practices because it makes a relatively few – mostly allied with our enemies – uncomfortable.

How the hell can anyone continue to tolerate violence on a campus to shut down free speech and academic freedom?

How the hell can anyone continue to tolerate leaders who openly lie to the American people?

How the hell can anyone continue to tolerate a mainstream media that publishes propaganda rather than the news?

And, how the hell can anyone watch their country fall to our enemies without taking some action – if it is only to repeat a warning of the coming dislocations and disasters?

We are so screwed.

-- steve