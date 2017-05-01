WHAT DOES THAT (D) STAND FOR AFTER A CANDIDATE'S NAME?

Even the progressive Editorial Board of the Fresno Bee is disgusted with the behavior of California Democrats, the single party that governs California …

Disgraceful, deplorable, dysfunctional. These ‘D’ words fit California Democrats -- By the Editorial Board Which of the “D” words would you use to characterize the actions of California Democrats at their state convention in Sacramento over the weekend? Disgraceful?

Deplorable?

Dysfunctional? Sadly, there’s no wrong answer here. The state party that brags about leading the “resistance” to President Trump only succeeded in demonstrating to independents and Republicans across the nation that Democrats don’t have their house in order. For starters, John Burton, the party’s outgoing state chairman told delegates on Saturday, “Now, all together, F--- Donald Trump!” and followed with a two-handed, middle-finger salute to our nation’s 45th president. But when juvenile behavior such as Burton’s – the undisputed Johnny Foulmouth of California politics – comes from the dais, it damages the Democratic Party brand. That’s because the statements of party leaders – unlike those of delegates – bear the imprimatur of party policy. <Source: Dysfunctional & disgraceful | California Democratic Convention | The Fresno Bee>

Why should this amaze anyone?

The Governor and the legislature plot new taxes, new rules and regulations, and opens their arms to illegal aliens who are fast draining California’s safety net reserves. Not to mention an historic gas tax imposed to allegedly repair the roads – roads that should have been fixed by previously collected taxes that were embezzled from the citizens of California and transferred to the general fund to support the boondoggle that is the Governor’s trillion dollars “not-so-high-speed train” and other idiotic programs like attempting to solve global warming by destroying California.

The Democrat’s behavior, beyond disgusting, is a betrayal of everything that made California great. Primarily because Governor Moonbeam has daddy issues and wants to destroy his father’s (Governor Edmund Pat Brown) legacy of dams, freeways, and the finest educational institutions in the nation.

In fact, almost every investigation of the Democrats involves O.D.D. behavior as they crap on the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of California …

Bottom line …

If there is anything America can learn from the California experiment is NOT TO TRUST DEMOCRATS WITH DEMOCRACY, OR DOMESTIC AND NATIONAL DEFENSE. Yes, domestic defense – because it is California that shelters criminals and releases violent offenders into our communities because they refuse to build jails that will probably disproportionately hold more of their minority base than whites or Asians.

If you look closely, the majority of California’s Democrat legislators are corrupt, bigoted, and out of touch with reality.

We are so screwed.

