WAS THE DNC HACK AND THE MURDER OF SETH RICH A DEMOCRAT FALSE FLAG OPERATION AIMED AT THE GOP?

The mainstream media may be reinforcing a potentially false and misleading narrative put forth by the progressive socialist democrats, one that, in my opinion, could cause great damage to nation …

Whether or not this narrative was specifically crafted to explain the progressive loss of an election to a man who seems unqualified and unfit for political office -- for the purpose of assuaging their big-money donors or easily suggestible rank-and-file, one cannot say.

But to point to the leaked e-mails of Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and Clinton campaign boss John Podesta as some form of prima facie proof that the Russians or agents of Russia “hacked” our election is wrongheaded. Our election was not hacked, no vote totals were compromised, and most of all, the Democrat loss can be traced to Clinton campaign hubris and errors. Not to mention that the candidate, Hillary Clinton, is a pathetic politician and a corrupt, self-serving liar.

In the case of all parties; Clinton, the DNC, and Podesta, they were all complicit in some degree or another for the degraded security of their own computer systems. In Hillary Clinton’s case, it was an obvious attempt to maintain a “private” email server to avoid “public” disclosure of personal, campaign, and foundation documents that would normally be subject to FoIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests and subpoenas. In the case of the DNC, the leadership of the DNC refused to allow the FBI, a duly authorized law enforcement and investigative agency – then under the control of Obama appointees – to forensically examine their server to determine if and when it had been hacked and if there were any traces of foreign involvement. And, with Podesta, the path was clear – one of his staff members accepted good advice regarding a password and, for purposes of convenience, ignored the advice which would have foiled access to Podesta’s account.

No smoking guns. Nothing that points to Russia or any other foreign involvement. No credible or verifiable evidence, only the words of politicians who lie for a living.

Seth Rich …

Which brings me to the murder of a young DNC staffer, Seth Rich, whose death is shrouded in mystery by the Washington D.C. police and the FBI. Ostensibly shot in the back during a botched robbery in which his wallet, watch, credit cards, jewelry, phone, and money were all on the body. And, as we have seen with former FBI Director James Comey, both investigating agencies were and are apparently compromised by partisan politics.

Various media reports, some credible and some not, have suggested that it was this DNC staffer who leaks the documents and that incriminating emails were found on his laptop, the whereabouts now unknown. Julian Assange of WikiLeaks has hinted of this man’s involvement. Another well-known person in the security-related server field publicly claims he has personal knowledge of the matter and is willing to provide it to Congress. Unfortunately, this second person has significant legal problems with the American government and may be attempting to leverage information for a grant of immunity – much in the way that a jailhouse informant makes serious changes go away.

Earlier Tuesday, Fox News reported that 27-year-old Seth Rich may have been the one who leaked information about the DNC to WikiLeaks that showed, among other things, that the DNC favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in the presidential primary. The report states federal law enforcement investigators found 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between DNC leaders from January 2015 to May 2016 were sent by Rich to Gavin MacFayden, an American reporter and WikiLeaks director based in London who is now dead. That information was found in a FBI forensic report on Rich's computer done within days of his murder. <Source>

Kim Dotcom, a famous internet entrepreneur and hacker, admitted today he was part of the operation along with Seth Rich to get stolen DNC emails to Wikileaks. <Source>

Rich's family issued the following statement, via a 'spokesman', regarding the recent Fox News reports saying they have seen no evidence of the alleged emails between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks. But, as WikiLeaks noted, the family's "spokesman" is none other than Democrat crisis PR consultant Brad Bauman. <Source>

One plausible motive for a potential Rich disclosure of documents had nothing to do with Russia, Donald Trump, or the GOP – but the DNC’s unfair treatment of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. After all, most of the relevant disclosures pointed to an internal cabal of Hillary Clinton supporters who were growing frantic about the grassroots support and funding that Sanders was attracting.

Bottom line …

While we wait for further developments in these most distressing matters, let us remember that serious crimes were committed by high government officials in their mishandling of classified information, destroying documents, and obstructing justice. Let us also remember that the contents of the emails were never disputed and there was no proof that the leaked documents were tampered with in any matter. Some of the documents pointing to a cognizable conspiracy to tamper with a presidential election by altering institutional support and funding for one of the main candidates.’'

There is little or no doubt in my mind that the progressive socialist democrats are complicit in helping to destroy America from within. And, yet they are the ones that are pointing to the law and screaming impeachment. Truth-be-known, impeachment is a political process and not one based on the law. In fact, the Supreme Court cannot play any role in an impeachment proceeding due to the separation of powers and the fact that the high court does not have the constitutional authority to achieve standing in the matter.

It is a bitch when we cannot trust our own government. And, even worse, when we find out that our mainstream media has been thoroughly corrupted by a single political party and is pumping out propaganda rather than reporting the facts.

