TRUMP IS TOTALLY CLUELESS WHEN IT COMES TO SECURITY ...

How is it possible that President Donald Trump, surrounded by representatives of the intelligence agencies and the military is so freaking clueless about security and communications that he actually solicits world leaders to call him on his cellphone?

You would think that the craziness of Hillary Clinton carrying around multiple cellphones and using a private email server to evade official channels would be a lesson well-learned? You would think that the brouhaha of setting up a backchannel link to the Russians using Russian communications gear would have been a warning shot?

But Trump persists like the President of the United States is not constrained by laws, rules, and regulations designed to keep America safe and her enemies, foreign and domestic, at bay.

Trump to world leaders: Why don't you call me on my cellphone President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief's communications. Trump has urged leaders of Canada and Mexico to reach him on his cellphone, according to former and current U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the practice. Of the two, only Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken advantage of the offer so far, the officials said. The notion of world leaders calling each other up via cellphone may seem unremarkable in the modern, mobile world. But in the diplomatic arena, where leader-to-leader calls are highly orchestrated affairs, it is another notable breach of protocol for a president who has expressed distrust of official channels. The formalities and discipline of diplomacy have been a rough fit for Trump — who, before taking office, was long easily accessible by cellphone and viewed himself as freewheeling, impulsive dealmaker. Presidents generally place calls on one of several secure phone lines, including those in the White House Situation Room, the Oval Office or the presidential limousine. Even if Trump uses his government-issued cellphone, his calls are vulnerable to eavesdropping, particularly from foreign governments, national security experts say. <Source>

After his number was revealed, Trump changed the message and turned it into a campaign pitch …



“Hi, this is Donald Trump, and I'm running for the presidency of the United States of America. With your help and support, together, we can make America truly great again. Visit me at Twitter @RealDonaldTrump and check out my campaign website, www.DonaldJTrump.com. Hope to see you on the campaign trail. We're going to do it."



The call was then transferred to the standard message that the voice mailbox is full. < Source >

Bottom line …

Trump’s loosey-goosey management style, with people walking in and out of conversations, is fine for the Trump Organization, but not so great for the United States of America. One of his advisors, perhaps Secretary of Defense Mattis should sit him down and explain why OpSec (operational security) is important.

It is unbelievable that Trump was elected to the Presidency, it is even more unbelievable that he still acts like a bozo. One can hope that he can learn and build on the good will and good results of his Middle Eastern trip where he mirrored Obama and stayed on “the prompter.”

We are so screwed.

-- steve