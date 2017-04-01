TRUMP FUNCTIONARY OMAROSA INVITES ANTI-SEMITIC, ANTI-WHITE, ANTI-AMERICAN FARRAKHAN TO THE WHITE HOUSE

If there was ever a reason for President Donald Trump to fire an employee, it is now. It appears that Omarosa Manigault, the Director of Communications in the Public Liaison’s Office, has publicly invited the despicable anti-American, anti-White, and anti-Jew Louis Farrakhan into the White House.

Yesterday, Trump White House adviser Omarosa Manigault was interviewed on Chicago talk radio station WVON. Responding to a question from her hosts, Manigault said, “I think any of your audience would know that I’ve never shied away from having an open, and I believe a good, relationship with Louis Farrakhan, and so I would look forward to receiving that invitation and sitting down with him.” Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, is characterized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “an anti-Semite who routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the U.S. government and controlling the levers of world power.” The Anti-Defamation League keeps a running dossier of all of Farrakhan’s hateful statements, which include blaming Jews for 9/11 and the slave trade. (In response, Farrakhan has personally threatened both organizations.) <Source>

Farrakhan also has a long, well-documented history of venom-laced references to the "white devils" and Jewish "bloodsuckers" who purportedly decimate America's black community from coast to coast. He has referred to Judaism as a "gutter religion," and to Adolf Hitler as "a great man" -- though he later claimed that he had meant only that Hitler was "wickedly great." He has made innumerable statements depicting whites and Jews as loathsome, racist oppressors of blacks. "It is an act of mercy to white people that we end your world. … We must end your world and bring in a new world."

"We [blacks] are at war and we never stop fighting for justice. You must have force. … don't drop your gun and don't forget to squeeze."

"You [Jews] are wicked deceivers of the American people. You have sucked their blood. You are not real Jews (who everyone knows were black) You are the synagogue of Satan, and you have wrapped your tentacles around the US government, and you are deceiving and sending this nation to hell… . But if you choose to crucify me (subtle reference to the Deicide charge), know that Allah will crucify you."

"Listen, Jewish people don’t have no hands that are free of the blood of us [blacks]. They owned slave ships. They bought and sold us. They raped and robbed us." On numerous occasions, Farrakhan has made alliances with avowed foreign enemies of the United States. In January 1996, for instance, he formed a partnership with Libyan dictator Muammar Qadhafi, who pledged $1 billion to help Farrakhan develop a Muslim political lobby in the U.S. <Source>

Bottom line …

I don’t care if Omarosa was the bitchy contestant on Trump’s Apprentice who boosted sagging ratings. I don’t care if Donald Trump credits her with helping to turn out the black vote as the Director of African-American Outreach.

The fact remains that inviting racist anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan in the White House would be the equivalent of Trump worshipping in Barack Obama’s Church with the Reverend Jeremiah Wright where Farrakhan was welcomed with open arms.

-- steve