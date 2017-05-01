TIME TO PLAY MUSICAL CHAIRS: TRUMP IS UNHAPPY WITH HIS TEAM?

Almost everybody thought that Trump would adopt the traditional model of the Presidency where time and access were tightly controlled by a strong Chief of Staff who knew how to manage the Office of the Presidency and get things done. But what we appear to be seeing is a loosey-goosey version of the Trump Organization. A menagerie of advisors and fixers walking about – where reason and knowledge appear to be secondary to personal popularity and the degree of public sycophancy.

A YUGE change coming?

Scoop: Trump, irked at cabinet and staff, mulls sweeping shake-up At the urging of longtime friends and outside advisers, most of whom he consults after dark, President Trump is considering a "huge reboot" that could take out everyone from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, to counsel Don McGahn and press secretary Sean Spicer, White House sources tell me. The conversations intensified this week as the aftermath of the Comey firing pushed the White House from chaos into crisis. Trump's friends are telling him that many of his top aides don't know how to work with him, and point out that his approval ratings aren't rising, but the leaks are. If Trump follows through, his innermost White House circle would shrink from a loop to a straight line of mid-30s family members with scant governing experience: Jared and Ivanka. So while the fighting and leaking might ease, the problems may not because it's the president, not the staff, calling the shots. One note of caution: Trump often talks about firing people when things go south and does not follow through on it. So it's possible these conversations are his way of venting, and seeking reassurance. Scoop: Trump, irked at cabinet and staff, mulls sweeping shake-up - Axios

“Venting and seeking reassurance?” Are we living in a world of adults capable of governing the United States? How do you work with an apparently disorganized ego-maniac who requires constant attention and obsequious flattery from sycophants?

Will this become the Trump Presidential style?

Can anyone really combat inexperience and lack of knowledge when the principal subject believes he can govern the nation on the fly. We are so screwed.

