THE SINGLE FACTOR THAT MAY EXPLAIN FORMER FBI DIRECTOR COMEY'S ACTIONS

I have come to the conclusion that there is only one explanation that explains all of the actions of the former FBI Director James Comey …

I have come to believe that James Comey was seduced by the mainstream media and their faulty polling which incorrectly concluded that Hillary Clinton was destined to become the President of the United States.

Comey therefore, apparently on his own authority, decided to hold a press conference in which he laid out a portion of the FBI’s investigatory findings and conclusions regarding Hillary Clinton’s establishment and use of a private email server – making a strong case that Hillary Clinton criminally violated the law by mishandling classified information. Nothing was mentioned about the companion acts of destroying government documents, obstruction of justice, or the suspicious timing of official State Department actions and interventions and foreign and domestic donations to the Clinton Foundation. And certainly, nothing was mentioned about the extraordinary concessions the FBI made to a potential criminal defendant.

After making the case that Hillary Clinton’s actions should be referred to the Attorney General for potential criminal prosecution, Comey stunned the world audience by announcing that Hillary Clinton did not meet the prosecutorial standards for a criminal referral. The prima facie exculpatory reason being she lacked “intent.”

Unfortunately, Comey, himself a well-respected and experienced attorney, provided a non-legal interpretation of the law by adding the element of “intent” where no such element existed. Comey then doubled-down, claiming that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case. Comey’s actions were also a blatant usurpation of the official duties and prosecutorial prerogatives of his boss, the United States Attorney General. Like Comey’s invention of a new legal element to an existing statute, there was no legal controlling authority that granted Comey to override the duties of the Attorney General under any circumstances. If the Attorney General has been compromised by privately speaking to the husband of the target of an ongoing investigation (himself being a potential co-conspirator), her duties will fall to the Deputy Attorney General.

Believing that he had put the Hillary email server to bed, it appears Comey was shocked to find that his Ne York office found numerous emails, some classified, were found on Huma Abedin’s laptop computer, then in possession of her disgraced husband, Anthony Weiner, who was being investigated for child pornography. Knowing that the FBI was leaking like a sieve, Comey’s answer to the possible public disclosure of this new information in the media was to hold another press conference to announce the findings.

Comey also received opposition research from a paid Democrat source that contained scurrilous, unproven, and outrageous allegations about the opposition candidate and his team. Comey then apparently released this information to the White House and key Members of Congress, after which, to nobody’s surprise, it leaked to the mainstream media with an FBI imprimatur.

Maybe believing he neutralized the situation after disadvantaging both major candidates, he hunkered down.

Each of Comey’s actions in proximity to a presidential election was both unwarranted and unwise. When the candidate and the entire Democrat establishment blamed him for the candidate’s loss to someone regarded by the media as an unqualified buffoon, Comey attempted to justify his actions before a Congressional committee and failed miserably to explain himself.

Bottom line …

It appears that former FBI Director, in an attempt to curry favor with a potentially prevailing presidential candidate, may have sold his soul and, as a consequence, lost his job. It will be interesting to see if he is welcomed back into the establishment. Possibly securing a position at a white-shoe legal firm/consultancy/lobbyist or perhaps as the president of a law school? Or wind up being investigated himself for potential partisan political corruption.

We the People were given an impossible choice: not the best of the worst, nor the worst of the best; but the worst of the worst. Both candidates being corrupt liars and bullies. At least with President Trump, we got a conservative Supreme Court pick to replace the late great jurist Antonin Scalia. And, Trump is so mercurial, our allies and enemies are paying much closer attention to the United States because they know that this President will use the military – and has a strong general leading the show.

As being reported in the media, Trump allegedly asked Comey to pledge his loyalty to Trump. The loyalty of all high-ranking officials, elected or appointed, must be given to protect, defend, and uphold the United States Constitution. If Trump expects something different, we are majorly screwed.

-- steve