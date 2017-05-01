THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS WANT A "SPECIAL PROSECUTOR" -- LET'S GIVE THEM FIVE

White House says no need for special prosecutor after Comey firing In the wake of President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James B. Comey, the White House is rejecting lawmakers’ calls for a special prosecutor to take over the agency’s probe of possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. “There is clearly at this point no evidence of a reason to do that,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters late Tuesday night. “You have a system that’s working.” <Source>

The progressive socialist democrats and a complicit mainstream media appear to be attempting a bloodless coup d'état by destabilizing and delegitimizing the Trump Administration, with the endgame of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Using the firing of FBI Director James Comey as a raison d'être to investigate the Trump Administration, the mainstream media is amplifying the calls by the progressives to appoint a special prosecutor to examine any potential ties between Donald Trump and the Russian government. The same activist/agitators are simultaneously avoiding the fact that Director Comey’s alleged malfeasance in office, the failure to appropriately investigate Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, or the various serious scandals that occurred on former President Obama’s watch that was mishandled, subverted, or plain-out manipulated to a pre-ordained conclusion is a serious firing (or impeachable) offense.

By all means, let us appoint five special prosecutors …

One to investigate foreign influence in the American political process: inclusive of the 2016 election, foreign money flows to the Clinton Foundation and their foreign influence in arranging to purchase 20% of American uranium production. Let us look at the activities of the Clinton-clique in their foreign dealings as well as those potentially involving the Trump Administration. One to investigate the Clinton e-mail server and ALL those who used this server to transact both personal and government business, inclusive of destroying documents, obstruction of justice, and perjury before various government bodies. One to investigate unconstitutional gun-running to Islamic terrorists and the aftermath of Benghazi; and the botched FBI non-investigation investigation that allegedly produced few results. One to investigate leaks of classified information, inclusive of WikiLeaks, by American sources. Since this information would be classified, there should be no special exemption for media sources. One to investigate any corruption, malfeasance, stonewalling, or errors within the DOJ/FBI regarding the various serious scandals and undue influence by any political party, candidate, or officeholder.

And while we are at it, why not investigate Chuck Schumer for alleged past political corruption in the failure of the Indy Mac Bank; the one where Schumer’s interference caused a bank run and the key players that made millions all were known to be Schumer contributors. One, Steve Mnuchin, a high-ranking official in the Trump Administration with connections to George Soros, a Schumer supporter. First, Schumer was against Comey’s actions, then flip-flopped to defend him if it meant disparaging Trump or the Trump Administration.

Let these prosecutors be totally independent – including no partisan staffers, especially attorneys from the same old revolving door lobbying firms. All investigatory materials to be presented to a special court master in case of delays, interference, and other shenanigans.

Legitimate grounds for dismissal …

Any impartial observer with a modicum of common sense could see that FBI James Comey was unable to lead what has become a hyper-politicized FBI.

Not only did Comey allegedly resist investigating the leaks apparently coming from within the FBI, but his unauthorized usurpation of powers residing with the Department of Justice, without any controlling legal authority, suggests that his extra-judicial exploits were outside of the norms and precedents then in effect.

His failure to fully investigate Hillary Clinton and her cronies for credible illegal actions, and then inventing a new non-legal interpretation of an existing statute to allow her to avoid prosecution was repeated by applying the same warped legal invention to Huma Abedin smacks of ineptitude if not full-blown malfeasance and political corruption.

And, few are mentioning the never-ending FBI investigations of serious matters under the Obama Administration such as the Fast & Furious gun-running, the IRS interference in a presidential election, the botched and inept investigation in Benghazi, Libya. Any one of which is a firing offense.

How Comey could allow a shoddy and discredited dossier from a foreign intelligence source – paid for by Democrats engaged in opposition research – to be legitimized is beyond the pale.

But, the capper was that James Comey, through his own ill-advised actions, had lost the trust of Washington politicians and the American public – doing irreparable reputational damage to the nation’s premier law enforcement agency.

Bottom line …

The progressive socialist democrat suggestion that Comey was fired because he was leading an investigation that could bring down a sitting president is both disingenuous and dishonest. If there were a shred of evidence of wrongdoing by Trump, the leakers would have trumpeted their proof in the New York Times, the Los Angeles, Times, the Washington Post, ABC.NBC/CBS and on the nightly anti-Trump cable shows.

A warning to the progressives: be careful about what you ask for, you just might get it.

We are so screwed.

