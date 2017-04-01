THE POLITICAL MIRACLE OF BARACK OBAMA AND DONALD TRUMP

I have been thinking (yet again) about how a nation could elect a Donald Trump or a Barack Obama …

Compare …

Believe it or not, both President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama have a singular quality that makes them irresistible candidates as well as targets of extreme hatred.

Both candidates appear to be blank canvases onto which others, voters and media pundits, could project their own feelings, beliefs, and aspirations -- a political reality where nothing is really true, and everything remains possible. To support one is to affirm your own beliefs and to attack the other is a form of reinforcing the “rightness” of your choice.

Whereas Obama appears to be cool and laidback and Trump appears to be a frenetic ball of energy, the truth is that both men are disengaged from the actual work of governing; preferring to leave the heavy political lifting to others – taking the bows, and throwing subordinates under the bus for any negative media coverage.

… and contrast …

The singular and decisive difference between these men and a reason for hope for America is that President Trump has the brass balls to say anything that comes to his mind and is not afraid to use the might of the United States to project American strength and supremacy. Trump will not lead from behind and will not pursue Obama’s policy of “strategic patience.”

Bottom line …

Until we manage to elect another constitutional conservative like Ronald Reagan, we are still screwed.

-- steve