THE CLINTON COVER-UP CONTINUES: WILL HUMA GET A GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD FROM DOJ/FBI?

UPDATE: JAMES COMEY FIRED BY DONALD TRUMP …

Apparently the stench of political influence and corruption got so bad in Washington that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others demanded that President Trump remove James Comey as the Director of the FBI to help restore the public’s faith in the nation’s premier law enforcement agency. Truth-be-told, both sides did not want any significant truth to be told since both parties may have been complicit or guilty of various and sundry acts that occurred before Trump’s inauguration.

The idea that Comey took it upon himself to declare Hillary Clinton innocent of mishandling classified information after a tainted investigation not only usurped the power of the Attorney General (who had not, in fact, recused herself), but also re-wrote the existing law to add the exculpatory element of “intent” where it not only did not exist, but was not used in previous convictions for far less egregious events. The fact that Comey presided over major “never-ending” investigations to give President Obama shelter from scandal until after he left office should have been grounds enough for his firing.

Look for Comey to get a cushy job at some white-shoe law firm dealing with criminal law and the government. Since he fought so hard for the Clintons, perhaps he should be given a position at the Clinton Foundation as a reward like all of the other Clintonistas when the progressives are out of power and are plotting a comeback.

Original Post …

It appears that James Comey did not get the memo that the official cover-up of the Clinton email server affair included Hillary Clinton’s special friend and constant companion, Huma Abedin.

The FBI is reportedly scrambling to correct some of James Comey's testimony on Hillary Clinton's emails FBI director James Comey generated national headlines last week with his dramatic testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, explaining his “incredibly painful” decision to go public about the Hillary Clinton emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Perhaps Comey’s most surprising revelation was that Huma Abedin — Weiner’s wife and a top Clinton deputy — had made “a regular practice” of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of Clinton messages to her husband, “some of which contain classified information.” Comey testified that Abedin had done this so that the disgraced former congressman could print them out for her boss. (Weiner’s laptop was seized after he came under criminal investigation for sex crimes, following a media report about his online relationship with a teenager.) The problem: Much of what Comey said about this was inaccurate. Now the FBI is trying to figure out what to do about it. FBI officials have privately acknowledged that Comey misstated what Abedin did and what the FBI investigators found. On Monday, the FBI was said to be preparing to correct the record by sending a letter to Congress later this week. But that plan now appears on hold, with the bureau undecided about what to do. According to two sources familiar with the matter — including one in law enforcement — Abedin forwarded only a handful of Clinton emails to her husband for printing — not the “hundreds and thousands” cited by Comey. It does not appear Abedin made “a regular practice” of doing so. Other officials said it was likely that most of the emails got onto the computer as a result of backups of her Blackberry. It was not clear how many, if any, of the forwarded emails were among the 12 “classified” emails Comey said had been found on Weiner’s laptop. None of the messages carried classified markings at the time they were sent. Comey testified that investigators searching Weiner’s laptop in the days before the election also found that “somehow, her emails are being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information, by [Clinton’s] assistant, Huma Abedin.” Abedin, he later testified, “appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him, for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the Secretary of State.” After Comey painted this troubling picture, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz demanded to know why Abedin and Weiner hadn’t been charged with mishandling classified information, calling the failure to do so “puzzling.” “You said Ms. Abedin forwarded hundreds or thousands of classified emails to her husband on a non-government, non-classified computer,” said Cruz. “How is — how does that conduct not directly violate the statute?” Comey offered a partial clarification, telling the Texas senator: “…if I said that, I misspoke. She forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information.” Comey agreed both Abedin and Weiner “potentially” might have committed a crime, but said the FBI found no basis for concluding either had acted with criminal intent. Comey said the FBI had been unable to discuss the matter with Weiner “because he has pending criminal problems of other sorts.” Abedin’s lawyer issued a statement after Comey’s Oct. 28 letter, saying Abedin had no idea how her exchanges with Clinton got on Weiner’s laptop, and no idea that they were there. <Source>

Again FBI Director James Comey is misreading that relevant statute in which “intent” is not an element of the crime and that there are a number of people who have been imprisoned or are still in prison for far lesser offenses. It seems that their “intent” was not an issue. And, it appears that someone in Clinton’s office may have deliberately removed classified indicia so they could be sent via non-secure sources.

In fact, didn’t Hillary Clinton instruct Jake Sullivan to do exactly that?

"Non-paper" is a diplomatic term of art for talking points, draft memos or comments that do not represent the official position of a government or the principals involved. While non-papers can be classified or unclassified, it appears that these talking points may have contained classified information as Sullivan was having difficulty using the “secure fax.” Documents, especially classified documents, do not jump from a secure system to a non-secure system without significant human intervention because the two systems cannot, by design, talk to each other.

Bottom line …

Something is very wrong here and it is bleeding over to the Trump Administration. I have my suspicions that Trump wants nothing to do with the entire Clinton affair due to the hyper-politicalized Department of Justice, FBI, IRS, and the intelligence agencies. You will notice that he did not remove either FBI Director Comey or IRS Commission Koskinen.

It also appears few first-rate people want to serve in the Trump Administration and that the self-serving lobbyists and self-promoters are queuing up for positions.

We are so screwed.