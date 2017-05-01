Superintendent Russ Fussnecker: Progressives attack student with extrajudicial proceeding for liking a picture on social media

What went wrong Russ?

One of the greatest threats to the freedom of Americans comes from educators who believe they have legal control over a student in his own home and on his own time …

It appears that Edgewood City School District Superintendent Russ Fussnecker, a 20-plus year veteran teacher, coach, principal, thinks he is protecting his schools when he justifies the 10-day suspension of a middle-school student for pushing the “Like” button on the Instagram social media site that featured a picture of an Airsoft BB gun.

Picture of the “scary gun” and the liberals worst fear …

The student’s crime, according to the school … “Liking a post on social media that indicated potential school violence.”

Below is the statement given to FOX19 NOW by Superintendent Russ Fussnecker: “Concerning the recent social media posting of a gun with the caption “Ready”, and the liking of this post by another student, the policy at Edgewood City Schools reads as follows: The Board has a “zero tolerance” of violent, disruptive, harassing, intimidating, bullying, or any other inappropriate behavior by its students. Students are also subject to discipline as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct that occurs off school property when the misbehavior adversely affects the educational process. As the Superintendent of the Edgewood City Schools, I assure you that any social media threat will be taken serious including those who “like” the post when it potentially endangers the health and safety of students or adversely affects the educational process.”

The only thing that affected the educational process was the educational institution’s wanton disregard for the rights of a student and a citizen of the United States.

One, the child committed no criminal act that would be recognized by any court of competent jurisdiction. There was no “violent, disruptive, harassing, intimidating, bullying, or any other inappropriate behavior.

Two, the punishment was meted out for an action after school hours and in the student’s home; possibly violating his constitutional rights.

Three, the school authorities imputed potential danger from criminal activities and thus defamed the student and exposed him to national recognition and ridicule.

Four, there was no overt act other than liking a picture of a toy gun that does not meet the definition of a firearm. The student did not comment on the picture nor share the picture.

Bottom line …

Under the school’s theory, liking a picture of the murderous revolutionary thug Che Guevara, the darling of leftists worldwide, might indicate a potential for mass murder in the name of communism.

Educational institutions, as agents of the government, appear to have granted unto themselves extrajudicial authority to monitor the lives of students outside of school hours and while off-premises. Such activities are not only unconstitutional and illegal, but represent the decline of American values.

WHERE THE HELL ARE THESE PROGRESSIVE EDUCATORS IN THE INNER CITIES WHERE REAL GUNS AND REAL VIOLENCE RESULTS IN THE DEATHS OF STUDENTS ON A CONSISTENT BASIS. MANY SCHOOLS KNOWINGLY PERMIT GANG MEMBERS TO ROAM THE HALLS, AND STUDENT-ON-STUDENT CRIMES (INCLUDING DRUG DEALING) IS NOT UNCOMMON ON SCHOOL GROUNDS.

When I was this student’s age, I not only had an assortment of BB and pellet guns, but also a .22 caliber single-shot rifle. Ditto my friends who would get on their bikes and go shooting with me. And, I lived in West Los Angeles, a liberal enclave only second to Santa Monica. While I never took them to school with me – too bulky – I did carry my Cub Scout pocket knife everywhere I went. To this day, I still carry a pocket knife.

We are screwed. Very screwed.

