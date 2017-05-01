SCIENTIFIC BREAKTHROUGH: RESEARCHER TIES QUANTUM PHYSICS TO MARGINALIZATION, OPPRESSION, AND IDENTITY POLITICS

I have often been amused by those academic elites who profess to understand science and then attempt to apply the terminology of science to support their own self-centered and self-aggrandizing agendas …

After reviewing the author’s work, it appears that there is a strange phenomenon that can be found at the intersection between feminism, race, gender, identity, and political correctness. It is best described in non-mathematical terms -- as the only understanding can come from pondering the word construct: BULLSH*T.

Assembled Bodies -- Reconfiguring Quantum Identities Whitney Stark Abstract In this semimanifesto, I approach how understandings of quantum physics and cyborgian bodies can (or always already do) ally with feminist anti-oppression practices long in use. [OCS: I would love to see the mathematics that describe feminist anti-oppression practices in the terms of quantum mechanics. In fact, the only similarities I can possible construe from Stark’s work and quantum mechanics is that she has found that, like Schrodinger’s Cat, she can be alive and brain dead simultaneously and that her mental state may well be indeterminate until observed writing this “semimanifesto” where her wave front collapses and she appears to be brain dead.] The idea of the body (whether biological, social, or of work) is not stagnant, and new materialist feminisms help to recognize how multiple phenomena work together to behave in what can become legible at any given moment as a body. [OCS: It appears that there is a new tool, similar to quantum mathematics, which helps us understand the author’s observations. And, the tool is “materialist feminisms.”] By utilizing the materiality of conceptions about connectivity often thought to be merely theoretical, by taking a critical look at the noncentralized and multiple movements of quantum physics, and by dehierarchizing the necessity of linear bodies through time, it becomes possible to reconfigure structures of value, longevity, and subjectivity in ways explicitly aligned with anti-oppression practices and identity politics. [OCS: I get it! We can derive the necessary definitions by replacing intrinsic properties like mass, electric charge, spin, color charge, etc. using a suitable political transform function that provides equivalencies to value, longevity, and subjectivity.] Combining intersectionality and quantum physics can provide for differing perspectives on organizing practices long used by marginalized people, for enabling apparatuses that allow for new possibilities of safer spaces, and for practices of accountability. [OCS: Could it be that the author’s newly discovered intersectionality paradigm will replace the more conventional view of the Higgs field and space-time connections and lead us to a new and more powerful understanding of community organizing where marginalized people are summed over infinity to produce an approximation of the political power function?] Source: Assembled Bodies

Stark identifies Newtonian physics as one of the main culprits behind oppression. “Newtonian physics,” she writes, has “separated beings” based on their “binary and absolute differences.” “This structural thinking of individualized separatism with binary and absolute differences as the basis for how the universe works is embedded in many structures of classification,” according to Stark. These structures of classification, such as male/female, or living/non-living, are “hierarchical and exploitative” and are thusly “part of the apparatus that enables oppression.” Therefore, Stark argues in favor of combining intersectionality and quantum physics theory to fight against the imperative to classify people based on hierarchical categories. <Source>

I originally thought that this was one of those spoof-papers that mock the peer-review process of prestige journals by stringing together words and phrases that have little or no intrinsic meaning, and less meaning when combined into sentences, paragraphs, and allegedly scholarly works.

But there are lessons to be learned from this exposition.

Our educational institutions have devolved into progressive fear factories where everyone is afraid to expose the fallacy of the Emperor’s New Clothes. To charge tens of thousands of dollars to produce students that turn out unintelligible drivel – openly applauded by other progressive academics – is to do a disservice to our nation and society in general. Instead of helping to bring people together, these academics promote victimhood and a toxic political agenda. No wonder most graduates with advanced degrees are not eligible for hiring in conventional organizations and must turn to academic, government, and non-profit organizations for employment.

That this paper was published in a serious academically-supervised journal is to make a mockery of all of the legitimate authors who lost their opportunity to publish in the space occupied by this nonsensical and meaningless garbage.

We are so screwed.

