PROGRESSIVES BEWARE: CONSERVATIVE STREET ARE IS ALIVE IN CALIFORNIA AND MUCH FUNNIER BECAUSE IT IS TRUE

Once again, the conservative street artist known as SABO strikes a blow for liberty and freedom in the despicably corrupt racist Maxine Waters’ district …

Isn’t it amazing that the progressive socialist democrats always venerate the poor and homeless, yet place concrete benches in their districts that are specifically designed to discourage the homeless from using them to sleep on at night?

No shame, she was warned by the head of the House Financial Services Committee not to seek favors from government regulators for her husband’s bank, but she did it anyway. The House ethics committee cleared her lest they be accused of racism.

This is the lady that refuses to support voter identification laws, but it appears that even students in her district must carry identification.

Bottom line …

Checkout Sabo’s UnsavoryAgents site but remember, it is designed with a “younger” audience in mind. Until corrupt and racist legislators like Maxine Waters are eliminated from Congress, we will continue to destroy our constitution and freedom. With loud-mouth corrupt and racist ideologues like Maxine Waters, tyranny of the minority has never been truer. We are so screwed.

-- steve