On this Memorial Day, 2017 …

We commemorate our brave soldiers who died or were grievously wounded to safeguard our precious freedom.

The freedom that is being squandered by those self-serving traitors who are selling out our nation and its citizens in return for ephemeral political power.

While our troops fought to protect each other and our nation, today's political leadership, from the corrupt, incompetent, and uncaring leadership and their cadre on progressive socialist democrats, down to the government executives in charge of the VA hospitals, they are still playing political power games with healthcare in order to earn bonuses, and refuse to fight equally hard to help distraught veterans recover their health and to adjust to civilian life.

Be grateful for your freedom and remember it should never be taken for granted. We have seen, in just a few cycles of progressive socialist democrats, our national resolve, our military strength, and our stature within the international community eroded by corrupt, incompetent, and uncaring progressive socialist democrats.

Remember who we are and what we stand for -- and kick the bastards that do not agree to the curb.

The Patriotic Kid wishes you and yours a pleasant memorial day …

and reminds you that it is not the government, nor the media, nor the community organizers; but our VETERANS: past, present, and future who ensure your safety, security and your Constitutional liberties.

And while our politicians decide that their political agenda is more important than leading our great nation … our men and women in uniform, their civilian support services, and all their families are sacrificing to keep this nation both strong and free.

Never forget …

Be safe, be well and take care of yourself and your family first.

-- steve