MAKE CLIMATE ALARMISTS CRAZY ...

In all of the peer-reviewed research papers cited by the global climate change alarmists as proving there is a consensus, you will not find a single political policy recommendation to mitigate their limited and heavily qualified scientific findings.

About “consensus science” …

Michael Crichton: “There is no such thing as consensus science. If it's consensus, it isn't science. If it's science, it isn't consensus. Period.” “I want to pause here and talk about this notion of consensus, and the rise of what has been called consensus science. I regard consensus science as an extremely pernicious development that ought to be stopped cold in its tracks. Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled. Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you're being had. Let's be clear: the work of science has nothing whatever to do with consensus. Consensus is the business of politics. Science, on the contrary, requires only one investigator who happens to be right, which means that he or she has results that are verifiable by reference to the real world. In science consensus is irrelevant. What is relevant is reproducible results. The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus.

How many people remember the one hundred authors who published a book (Hundert Autoren gegen Einstein) claiming Einstein was wrong? A collection of various criticisms can be found in the book Hundert Autoren gegen Einstein (A Hundred Authors Against Einstein), published in 1931.It contains very short texts from 28 authors, and excerpts from the publications of another 19 authors. The rest consists of a list that also includes people who only for some time were opposed to relativity. Besides philosophic objections (mostly based on Kantianism), also some alleged elementary failures of the theory were included; however, as some commented, those failures were due to the authors' misunderstanding of relativity. For example, Hans Reichenbach described the book as an "accumulation of naive errors", and as "unintentionally funny". Albert von Brunn interpreted the book as a backward step to the 16th and 17th century, and Einstein said, in response to the book, that if he were wrong, then one author would have been enough. <Source>

The IPCC’s not so hidden conflict of interest …

We can tell from the Constitution of the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that it is not a scientific body, but a group of politicians and policy makers whose mandate is to explore the “man-made” (anthropogenic) causes of global change. Considering that their research mandate excludes the major drivers of global climate change such as the Sun’s energy output in all spectral bands, cosmic rays, the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, the Earth’s rotational and precessional dynamics, the Earth’s vulcanology and plate tectonics, the Earth’s deep ocean currents, and the greatest greenhouse gas of all, water vapor. Should they find that man’s climate signal is lost in the noise of natural climate variability, they would have $1.8 BILLION (per year) reasons to ignore those findings as it would lead to the abolishment of the IPCC, funding for institutions, scientists, and project, and deny the politicians and policy makers the opportunity to exploit a man-made crisis to pursue their public policy agendas. Agendas that are centered around perpetual power and funding of the organization and its special interests.

Even if there were a finding of significant man-made climate change, the only intervention that could be prescribed is one of using science and technology to better adapt to the natural climate cycles that saw the Earth as being hotter, colder, with more atmospheric carbon dioxide and with less carbon dioxide. Idiotic suggestions like spraying sulfur compounds in the atmosphere to cool the planet overlooks the fact that they sulfur would combine with water vapor to form sulfuric acid (as in acid rain) that would greatly damage both animal and plant life on Earth.

The plan: why carbon regulation …

Carbon-based energy is the underpinning of our industrialized economy and if you can substantially control the generation, storage, and use of energy – you control entire economies and can pick winners (politicians and the special interests) and losers (the public).

Bottom line …

It is unknown whether or not President Trump, a New York progressive, will agree to the demands of the special interests and continue funding the corrupt non-science of global climate change. Without a doubt, climate does play a major role in his decision-making as he is a “weathervane” politician who twists and turns according to the political winds – always pointing to the money.

We are so screwed.

-- steve