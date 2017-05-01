The situation …

Kim Dotcom (Kim Schmitz) is a tech-savvy entrepreneur who ran a file sharing service that was bedeviling the Hollywood elites because some subscribers were allegedly uploading copyrighted movies causing a multi-million dollar loss of revenue. And, like almost all copyright cases, Hollywood and their paid lobbyists turned to the United States government to investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrator. Of course, this was after legislators transferred the responsibility for the investigation of copyright infringement and its prosecution in civil courts to the responsibility of the United States government. This was the same crowd that continually kept material from entering the public domain by extending copyright expiration dates, denying initial access to digital recording technology, criminalizing the breaking of an electronic wrapper around materials in the public domain, and in one of the most serious offenses against the privacy of the public, demanded that all digital files be fingerprinted with a GUID (Globally Unique IDentifier) for tracking.

So, Kim Dotcom, most of his assets frozen, sits in New Zealand – and should he travel to any country with an extradition treaty, he will be taken into custody and held for the American authorities. It should also be noted that this entire case was fraught with irregularities and illegal actions on the part of the governments of the United States and New Zealand.

The tease …

Kim Dotcom’s statement …



#SethRich was a hero I know that Seth Rich was involved in the DNC leak. I know this because in late 2014 a person contacted me about helping me to start a branch of the Internet Party in the United States. He called himself Panda. I now know that Panda was Seth Rich. Panda advised me that he was working on voter analytics tools and other technologies that the Internet Party may find helpful. I communicated with Panda on a number of topics including corruption and the influence of corporate money in politics. “He wanted to change that from the inside.” I was referring to what I knew when I did an interview with Bloomberg in New Zealand in May 2015. In that interview I hinted that Julian Assange and Wikileaks would release information about Hillary Clinton in the upcoming election. The Rich family has reached out to me to ask that I be sensitive to their loss in my public comments. That request is entirely reasonable. I have consulted with my lawyers. I accept that my full statement should be provided to the authorities and I am prepared to do that so that there can be a full investigation. My lawyers will speak with the authorities regarding the proper process. If my evidence is required to be given in the United States I would be prepared to do so if appropriate arrangements are made. I would need a guarantee from Special Counsel Mueller, on behalf of the United States, of safe passage from New Zealand to the United States and back. In the coming days we will be communicating with the appropriate authorities to make the necessary arrangements. In the meantime, I will make no further comment. Statement from Kim Dotcom <Source: Kim Dotcom>

Win-win …

There is little doubt that Kim Dotcom is a brilliant individual and technologist. And, as of February, 2017, it is believed that the government of New Zealand may be willing to turn Dotcom over to U.S. authorities.

The high court in New Zealand has ruled Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom can be extradited to the United States to face a multitude of charges including money laundering and copyright breaches. US authorities had appealed for Dotcom’s extradition to face 13 charges including allegations of conspiracy to commit racketeering, copyright infringement, money laundering and wire fraud. <Source>

If Kim Dotcom really has legally admissible proof that the DNC hack was an inside job allegedly perpetrated by DNC staffer Seth Rich and not the Russians, this would be a YUGE embarrassment to the Democrats and their captive mainstream media as it would fuel the narrative that Seth Rich was not killed by “robbers,” but agents of the DNC. Therefore, it most likely would be in the best interests of both the Democrats and the Republicans to dismiss all charges against Kin Dotcom and return his assets (with interest) for his “cooperation.” Since WikiLeaks refuses to disclose their sources, it appears that Kim has the playing field to himself unless WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange attempts to play the same card.

If Kim is bluffing, his reputation and story will be even greater for a gambit well-played.

Bottom line …

As this case winds on, “We the People” are beginning to get a glimpse behind the curtain and learn in detail how the Hollywood content owners and distributors (not the authors and artists as claimed) are behind the greatest assault;t on personal privacy in the history of the United States.

We are also finding out how corrupt the Democrat party may be as nobody has denied that the emails from the DNC, Hillary Clinton, and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta are fake or have been tampered with. When taken at face value, we have prima facie evidence that the DNC has interfered with a presidential election by disadvantaging a potential frontrunner, Bernie Sanders. Add to this all of the other irregularities involving the DNC and the Clinton Foundation and one might be prepared to pursue a massive RICO (Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) case.

In any event, we are finding out that political corruption is destroying our nation from within and there is the possibility that America will not recover from this onslaught to survive as a greatest nation in history.

We are so screwed.

-- steve