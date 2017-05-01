JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG: ASLEEP AT THE SWITCH?

There is no better illustration of why America needs a 5th Amendment Convention of the States to impose term limits on the judiciary. In the present instance, we find Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, 84, unable to keep her eyes open during official functions. While she may be the darling of the socialists and communists at the ACLU where she served as Chief Counsel, she is unfit for office. In fact, like many of the older members of the court, the actual work is done by Court Clerks, all of whom attempt to write within the ideology and style of the Justice they are serving. It is time for Ruth Bader Ginsburg to resign and retire.

Since no cameras are allowed in court, here is the next best thing, an artist’s capturing Ruth Bader Ginsburg snoozing while listening to a case being argued …

A recent email the lefties are circulating to urge Ruth Bader Ginsberg to hold on …

Even at important state functions, Ginsburg is hard-pressed to stay awake …

One of the most amazing facts about Justice Ginsburg is that she was a close personal friend of her ideological opposite, the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia with whom she used to vacation.

Ginsburg’s Statement on the passing of Antonin Scalia … Toward the end of the opera Scalia/Ginsburg, tenor Scalia and soprano Ginsburg sing a duet: "We are different, we are one," different in our interpretation of written texts, one in our reverence for the Constitution and the institution we serve. From our years together at the D.C. Circuit, we were best buddies. We disagreed now and then, but when I wrote for the Court and received a Scalia dissent, the opinion ultimately released was notably better than my initial circulation. Justice Scalia nailed all the weak spots — the "applesauce" and "argle bargle"—and gave me just what I needed to strengthen the majority opinion. He was a jurist of captivating brilliance and wit, with a rare talent to make even the most sober judge laugh. The press referred to his "energetic fervor," "astringent intellect," "peppery prose," "acumen," and "affability," all apt descriptions. He was eminently quotable, his pungent opinions so clearly stated that his words never slipped from the reader's grasp. Justice Scalia once described as the peak of his days on the bench an evening at the Opera Ball when he joined two Washington National Opera tenors at the piano for a medley of songs. He called it the famous Three Tenors performance. He was, indeed, a magnificent performer. It was my great good fortune to have known him as working colleague and treasured friend.

Bottom line …

It is time to urge your state legislators to call for a 5th Amendment Convention of the States to return America to our Constitutional roots where the checks and balances between the three branches of government are restored, there are limitations on torturing the language of the various clauses to allow the federal government to accrete power belonging to the states or “we the people,” and to impose term limits on our elected officials to destroy professional politicians that place themselves above our nation.

If nothing else, President Donald Trump may become best known as the President who returned the Supreme Court of the United States to centrist conservatism from a Court serving the radical progressive agenda of destroying America from within. A magnificent accomplishment that is worthy of historical note.

Until then, we continue to be screwed.

-- steve