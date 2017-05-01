IS TRUMP MAKING IT IMPOSSIBLE TO PROSECUTE HILLARY CLINTON AND THE FOUNDATION FOR PUBLIC CORRUPTION?

I was always of the mind that Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and the Clinton Foundation should be investigated for taking money from foreign sources when Hillary Clinton served as the United States Secretary of State. All of that money washing through the Clinton’s hands in temporal proximity to favorable government actions.

And, let us not forget some of the allegations of the political machinations of Hillary Clinton’s brother, Tony.

USCIS Terminates Hillary Clinton's Brother's EB-5 Center A regional visa center run by the brother of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has been terminated, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, although the motivation for shuttering the center remains unclear. The regional center, known as the Virginia Center For Foreign Investment and Job Creation, was terminated on Sept. 29, according to USCIS. The center’s principal was Anthony “Tony” Rodham, the brother of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. Regional centers are a major part of the EB-5 visa program and are used to pool the investor funds. The program offers foreign nationals green cards in exchange for investments in American projects, as long as the investment creates at least 10 jobs. The termination of Rodham’s regional center was first flagged by a blog post for the Center for Immigration Studies, whose tagline is “low-immigration, pro-immigrant.” The development also comes more than a year after the release of a report claiming that Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas created the impression of playing favorites in the EB-5 visa program for immigrant investors by intervening in three separate cases. The report, issued by the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, noted that in 2013, Rodham, who was also the CEO of another regional center, Gulf Coast Funds Management, emailed Mayorkas about petition processing delays. Source: USCIS Terminates Hillary Clinton's Brother's EB-5 Center - Law360

Win-Win-Win: The sponsors get large fees, the client gets development money for their various projects, and the Chinese get entry into the United States and possibly anchor baby citizens …

Jared Kushner's family is trying to raise $150 million from Chinese investors in exchange for US visas Organizers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas. The two-tower luxury apartment complex in New Jersey, One Journal Square, is being developed by KABR Group and the Kushner Companies, which until recently was headed by senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, the husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka. The developers are seeking to raise $150 million, or 15.4 percent of funding for the project, from investors through the EB-5 visa program, according to marketing materials posted by the event's organizer, immigration agency Qiaowai. The controversial EB-5 program allows wealthy foreigners to, in effect, buy U.S. immigration visas for themselves and families by investing at least $500,000 in certain development projects. "Sorry, this is a private event," said a man stopping journalists from entering a function room on Sunday afternoon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Shanghai. Guests at the event said Kushner's sister, Nicole Kushner Meyer, spoke for about 10 minutes, including about her family's humble roots. According to the New York Times, Meyer attended a similar event in Beijing on Saturday and told the audience of about 100 people the project "means a lot to me and my entire family". Jared Kushner, whose White House portfolio includes relations with China, sold his stake in Kushner Companies to a family trust early this year. His lawyer said in a statement in March that Kushner was fully complying with ethics rules, removing himself from active participation in his prior businesses and divesting assets. One potential investor, Sophie Xing, said a "very important" factor in her decision to attend Sunday's event was the fact that the project was a Kushner Companies investment and that Trump's son-in-law's sister would be showing up in Shanghai. Some U.S. lawmakers have called for changing or abolishing the EB-5 program, but the scheme was recently renewed by Congress until Sept. 30. Potential investor Xing said a Kushner representative who spoke on Sunday stressed that EB-5 rules could change after September to raise the minimum required investment. <Source>

Yes, Kushner sold his stake in the family business to the family trust … but will he, like Trump, be able to re-assert control after Trump leaves office? Somewhat like Trump’s alleged deal with his children. Who believes that Trump will not re-assert control over his burgeoning empire once he leaves office?

Bottom line …

If this is what Donald Trump meant by winning … perhaps we should re-think the EB-5 Visa program as the temporary results may be greatly disadvantaged by the long-term effects on our country. Already the Chinese own, control, or have influence in a number of American properties and corporations which are the perfect base for spying, the theft of intellectual property, or simply providing a vector for military operations. Like Bill Clinton approving the takeover of the Long Beach Naval Shipyard by a shipping company controlled by the Chinese government. Due to GOP opposition, the lease was later canceled in favor of other foreign interests.

I have little or no doubt that Donald Trump does not want to prosecute Hillary, Bill, or the Clinton Foundation. Maybe because of the residual Clintonistas in the now highly-politicized alphabet agencies, DOJ, FBI, and IRS. Or maybe because that’s how business is done among New York liberals?

Will Ivanka – already having been sued for her statements regarding her family and a Mexican Real Estate development that went bankrupt – and her husband Jared become the new Clintonesque relatives? The lawsuit was settled with a “confidentiality” agreement as was other Trump missteps. It hasn’t been "always wining-wining-wining." Sometimes whining-whining-whining. Especially as the Trump name has been expunged from his failures like Trump Mortgage and Trump University.

We are so screwed.

