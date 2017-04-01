I AM SCARED FOR AMERICA BECAUSE TRUMP IS FLYING BLIND ...

The idea that New York progressives, Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, are in control of the White House and lack any grounding in the Constitution and history of the United States is deeply troubling as Donald Trump governs by executive orders – by unilateral fiat – in an effort that amounts to self-aggrandizement rather than benefiting the people. Under his watch, the progressive socialist democrats appear to be furthering their agenda; even as Trump re-names and re-defines their initiatives.

The new American symbol … the FRAZZLED EAGLE

Not to forget our enemies are now openly recruiting revolutionaries on taxpayer-funded campuses across the nation …

And our government pretends that progressives are not a clear and present danger to America.

One look at the domestic terrorists such as the New Black Panther Party, the Black Lives Matter Crowd, and now the uber-militant ANTIFA movement is all it takes to realize that America is under attack from within – and we are losing to those who invade our shores and our institutions with impunity.

We are so screwed.

-- steve