HOW STUPID IS FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY?

Comey appears to be guilty of either politicizing the FBI or malfeasance or possibly both …

Consider former FBI Director James Comey’s apparent interference with a Presidential election. Consider Comey’s usurpation of the decision-making authority of a sitting United States Attorney General and her sitting Deputy. If the Attorney General were compromised by the Bill Clinton-Loretta Lynch secret meeting on the tarmac before the conclusion of the Clinton e-mail investigation, the decision-making power would be transferred after a recusal to the Deputy Attorney General. Yet, we find James Comey taking it upon himself to announce that the Department of Justice will not prosecute Hillary Clinton because no reasonable attorney would bring such a case. And, then taking the unprecedented step of laying out a damaging case against a person who will not be charged, Hillary Clinton, and then deliberately misinterpreting the controlling statute to include the non-existent element of “intent” where no such element was contemplated by legislators. In fact, there are people who have or who are currently serving prison time for unintentionally mishandling classified information. Not to mention defying an order to investigate media leaks. Not to mention never resolving issues related to crimes committed by IRS, BATFE, and State Department employees.

Once again, we find the actions of former FBI Director Jim Comey to be deeply troubling …

In an apparent high-stakes game of chicken with the President of the United States, Comey or someone close to Comey leaked a portion of a memo of a conversation containing alleged contemporaneous notes taken after a meeting with President Trump. Other such memos are said to exist but have not been described as to nature, number, or frequency with which they were added to the official files.

Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting. “I hope you can let this go,” the president told Mr. Comey, according to the memo. The documentation of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia. <Source: New York Times>

If James Comey believed that President Trump was trying to influence his investigation of Flynn and sat on his hands for months, he might be guilty of a federal crime.

18 U.S. Code § 4 - Misprision of felony Whoever, having knowledge of the actual commission of a felony cognizable by a court of the United States, conceals and does not as soon as possible make known the same to some judge or other person in civil or military authority under the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both. (June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 684; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(G), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.) (1994—Pub. L. 103–322 substituted “fined under this title” for “fined not more than $500”.) [OCS: Upon conviction, Comey would also be disbarred and lose his ability to practice law.]

If James Comey did not believe President Trump was trying to influence his investigation of Flynn, one would have to wonder why he wrote the leaked memo and was he trying to blackmail the President of the United States at some later date? Since his termination as the Director of the FBI came without warning, it is believable that the memo was squirreled away for use at a later time.

Bottom line …

The revelation that Comey wrote contemporaneous memos now suggests that he may have memos covering meetings with Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch and others involving significant scandals that occurred during the Obama era. These are the type of revelations that can destroy reputations and result in criminal charges. If Comey fails to produce other documents, then he may appear to look like he politicized the FBI and/or may be obstructing justice.

Another tangled web woven by Washington’s elite masterminds. The bright side is that President Obama can no longer exert privileges over documents that are clearly not presidential.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

P.S. Originally I had high hopes for Director Comey who I believed was a stand-up guy at the time. However, there is no doubt in my mind that Comey's handling of the Clinton matter was totally wrong and compromised both himself and the FBI. How Comey could give Hillary Clinton a pass by altering the law in her favor while simultaneously laying out the case against her. Puzzling was Comey's comment that no DOJ prosecutor would bring the case -- although the case was clear, convincing, and decisive. It is my belief that the deciding factor was that he might have believed Hillary Clinton would become the President. Maybe he did it for America and to avert a deeply troubling national crisis -- but that was not his job or place. I just re-watched the 60-Minutes segment on Jim Comey ( http://www.onecitizenspeaking.com/2014/10/is-60-minutes-selling-fbi-director-james-comey-as-the-next-us-attorney-general.html) and my impression was totally different: well-spoken, telegenic, and possibly self-serving disingenuous.