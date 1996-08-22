HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT IVANKA TRUMP AND JARED KUSHNER ARE REPRESENTED BY A PROMINENT DEMOCRAT FIXER?

Does anyone find it amazing that President Donald Trump, a long-time New York progressive Democrat, who won the Presidency as a Republican is surrounded by swamp creatures, many who are long-time progressive socialist democrats, Clintonistas, and Obamacons?

Does anyone wonder why a prominent New Yorker and Democrat fixer, Jamie Gorelick is representing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner? Especially someone with unsavory connections to the Clinton’s Justice Department, 9/11, Fannie Mae – and a major Hillary Clinton supporter? A person who helped Hillary Clinton vet her 2016 appointments and was said to be at the top of the list for Attorney General in another Clinton administration? And, a person well-qualified to see the various legal problems with a Clinton candidacy?

Is Kushner in serious trouble?

In media reports, it appears that Kushner may have attempted to set up a secret backchannel to the Kremlin. Which brings us back to Gorelick.

Kushner, who did not disclose the meeting on his security clearance form, is now a subject in the FBI's investigation of Russia's election interference, and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow to undermine Hillary Clinton. He also had two previously undisclosed phone calls with Kislyak between April and November of last year, according to Reuters. Kushner's attorney James Gorelick responded to the Reuters story Friday evening via CNN, saying "Mr. Kushner participated in thousands of calls in this time period. He has no recollection of the calls as described. We have asked (Reuters) for the dates of such alleged calls so we may look into it and respond, but we have not received such information." <Source>

This might explain why a prominent fixer with significant ties to the Democrats is necessary.

Jamie Gorelick – some highlights …

In 2014, it was revealed that the George Soros-funded Urban Institute had an officially sanctioned role in the vetting of non-profits that seek tax-exempt status through the IRS. Gorelick was the vice-chairman of the Urban Institute board.

Disturbing enough was WND’s breakthrough discovery that the liberal, Soros-funded Urban Institute has an officially sanctioned role in the vetting of non-profits that seek tax exempt status through the IRS. Almost equally disturbing is the revelation that the vice chairman of the Urban Institute Board of Trustees is none other than Jamie Gorelick. <Source>

In 2011 – Duke University and the false rape allegations against the Duke Lacrosse team that destroyed their reputations and careers. Gorelick represented Duke University in its attempt to dismiss a lawsuit brought by lacrosse team members whose lives had been turned upside down by false rape accusations that the university aided and abetted.

In 2010, Gorelick represented BP in the Deepwater Horizon oil mess.

Some oldies.

In 1997 – Fannie Mae and the $26 million dollar reward while Fannie Mae, a major Democrat-controlled financial institution, was cooking the books and had more than $11 Billion in accounting “irregularities” that resulted in a billion-dollar audit to correct and restate their books.

Next up is Jamie S. Gorelick, whose official résumé describes her as "one of the longest serving Deputy Attorneys General of the United States," a position she held during the Clinton administration. Although Gorelick had no background in finance, she joined Fannie Mae in 1997 as vice chair and departed in 2003. For her trouble, Gorelick collected a staggering $26.4 million in total compensation, including bonuses. Federal investigators (PDF) would later say that "Fannie Mae's management directed employees to manipulate accounting and earnings to trigger maximum bonuses for senior executives from 1998 to 2003." The New York Times would call the manipulations an "$11 billion accounting scandal." Gorelick, it should be noted, has never been charged with any wrongdoing. <Source>

In 1996 -- TWA Flight 800 disaster . This appears to be a purposely and politically botched investigation of a 747 that blew up off the coast of Long Island and killed 230 people. Evidence appears to indicate that terrorism or a tragic friendly-fire incident may have been involved. The normally thorough investigation of the incorruptible NTSB was thwarted by Department of Justice personnel.

Heading up Justice’s operation on the ground in Long Island was still another woman, United States Attorney Valerie Caproni. Caproni brought the FBI in immediately to seize control of the investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board. As officers of the court, Gorelick and Caproni knew the law forbade this move. They simply ignored the law. The FBI reported to Justice. The NTSB did not. On August 22, 1996, Gorelick summoned the FBI honcho Jim Kallstrom to Washington for a meeting. The White House did not like the direction the investigation was taking. On August 23, the New York Times summed up that direction in an above-the-fold headline, “Prime Evidence Found That Device Exploded in Cabin of TWA 800.” <Source> More perversely still, as a newly unearthed treasure trove of CIA documents proves beyond argument, under Gorelick’s watchful gaze the CIA and FBI worked hand in glove to subvert the TWA 800 investigation. The [9/11 Gorelick] “wall” did not even slow them down. <Source>

In 1995 – 9/11 and the legal wall that prevented the FBI and CIA from sharing information.

In March 2004, Director of Central Intelligence George Tenet informed the commissioners about “the wall” that prevented the CIA and FBI from cooperating in the run-up to September 11. “Ironclad regulations,” said Tenet, “so that even people in the criminal division and the intelligence divisions of the FBI couldn’t talk to each other, let alone talk to us or us talk to them.” The task of assigning credit for the wall was left to Attorney General John Ashcroft. “The single greatest structural cause for Sept. 11 was the wall,” Ashcroft testified before the commission in April 2004. “Full disclosure,” Ashcroft continued, “compels me to inform you that its author is a member of the commission.” <Source>

In 1993 – The outrageous and unnecessary government assault on the WACO compound that left 20 children dead among the 80 others who were killed, was precipitated by the government as a publicity stunt under Attorney General Janet Reno and her subordinates, including Jamie Gorelick. In unanticipated consequences, the destruction of the Murrah Federal Building was a direct consequence of the government’s actions in WACO.

The April 19, 1993, assault ended a 51-day siege against the Davidians at their compound near Waco, Texas. Cult leader David Koresh and 80 of his followers died by fire or gunshots six hours after the FBI started filling the compound with tear gas through holes punched by a tank. Deputy Attorney General Jamie Gorelick, speaking to reporters Thursday at the Justice Department, noted the department had done its own report on Waco that was "quite self-critical." Changes have been made in how such crises are handled, she added. "I think you see the product of that in the way we handled the Freemen situation and in the way we are handling countless other challenges that we face on a daily basis," Gorelick said. <Source>

In 1992 – The Ruby Ridge assault on Randy Weaver’s cabin for a minor gun modification offense continued the pattern on WACO.

Some F.B.I. officials privately acknowledge that the bureau made a volatile standoff worse by employing military-style tactics against Mr. Weaver, believing falsely that he was a Rambo-like fanatic. Others, however, say the F.B.I. was handed a crisis by other law-enforcement agencies that overestimated the danger Mr. Weaver represented. Some civil rights lawyers said the use of the Hostage Rescue Team should be evaluated. "The whole function and philosophy of the H.R.T. has not been examined despite two serious fiascoes," said James X. Dempsey, deputy director of the Center for National Security Studies, referring to Idaho and Waco. Top Justice Department officials like Jamie S. Gorelick, the Deputy Attorney General, have said they would try to accommodate the senators, but she has tried to persuade the Senate panel to avoid some issues, like who relaxed the F.B.I.'s policy on deadly force, a question that is under investigation by Federal prosecutors. The Justice Department's discomfort over the hearings has been evident for weeks. Officials there refused to supply documents unless served with a subpoena. When one was served, it yielded an estimated 300,000 pages of documents. Ms. Gorelick said her concern was that an aggressive inquiry might interfere with a criminal investigation into charges that top F.B.I. officials destroyed documents to conceal their roles in the incident. <Source>

Gorelick’s entire professional life can be summed up as O.D.D. … Bottom line …

Regardless of who actually represents Ivanka and Jared Kushner, it does not portend well for Trump and his administration to have so many built-in conflicts of interest, ineptitude, and dangerous enemies in the weeds,

There are three possibilities that I can see.

One, Trump is a swamp creature himself and believes that his cohorts will protect him if it is in their own best interests.

Two, Trump is oblivious to the danger surrounding him.

And three, Trump is looking for a legal and honorable way out of being the President of the United States. Admittedly, option three is a “Black Sawn” given Trump’s massive ego.

As for option two, Trump is self-isolated and surrounded by people he may believe are loyal to him and is forgiving of their past actions as long as they look good and are openly deferential. And of course, option one is how Trump normally does business.

With people like this running loose in Washington, we are so screwed.

