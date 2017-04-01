GOP: ARE WE WINNING YET?

Trump: 'We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning.'

Other than Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Count and his confirmation by the Senate, all Trump “wins” have been smoke and mirrors using executive orders. And, under the leadership of Congress, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have given the progressive socialist democrats everything they wanted in a budget. All while the GOP battle cry of “Next Time” rings hollow over the airwaves.

The GOP is turning pink …

FORGET REPEAL – IT IS NOW REFORM AND RENAME

Nobody stood up and demanded that the federal government invoke the supremacy clause, to eliminate state insurance rules and regulations that prevent competitors from building larger risk pools across state lines. Nobody pointed out that multi-millionaire television talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was full of crap – nobody denied a newborn insurance coverage for a pre-existing condition because the child was covered under the parent’s policy. And, that pre-existing was a term invented by the insurance industry to mean a condition existing before you purchased an insurance policy; a condition known to the individual at the time of purchase. Certainly, there should be some debate about the subject-matter instead of those phony hearings that are little more than slow-moving media opportunities.

Bottom line …

The Overton Window has shifted again – with the GOP moving towards Code Pink. Are we winning? Remember when ALL the GOP “safely” voted to repeal Obamacare when President Obama promised to veto any such effort. Now that the GOP has power, the RINOs are running scared and unwilling to put their nation over their self-interests. Remember all of the previous bills and promises.

We are so screwed.

-- steve