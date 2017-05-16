GLORIA STEINEM: ABORTION PREVENTS GLOBAL WARMING

In numerous posts, I have posited that the progressive socialist democrats were locked into the false narrative of a Malthusian worldview which demands that natural resources be conserved by some central authority for the benefit of the people and future generations.

Basically, the theory states that population tends to increase at a faster rate than its means of subsistence and that unless it is checked by moral restraint or by disease, famine, war, or other disaster widespread poverty and degradation inevitably result.

A relatively old 18th-century viewpoint that does not take into account that nature appears to be a self-correcting mechanism and that adaptation, science, and technology can provide sustainable living and sustenance far beyond that which was imagined in the times of Malthus.

It is all about population control which is congruent with the socialist/communist viewpoint of an elite cadre of enlightened individuals from academia being able to centrally plan economies and standards of living.

Unfortunately, the entire viewpoint is anti-American as it stresses that people are unexceptional population units to be managed and not individuals with freedoms and should be free to own property and pursue their own self-interests. And, it also explains the progressive socialist democrat's interest in eugenics, abortion, feminism, homosexuality, and the redefinition of the sexual agenda to non-reproductive areas. Unfortunately, much of the third-world has yet to get the message and remains unchecked until they encounter a Malthusian catastrophe lie disease, war, famine, or other disaster. One might even go so far as to suggest that this evil viewpoint of the socialists and communists led to the acceptance of widespread human-made famine among socialist and communist nations. Or, the reason the United Nations banned DDT causing the deaths of millions. In fact, it appears that most disease controls were aimed at protecting first world nations with little regard for the masses in faraway lands.

Here is an example of this boneheaded thinking …

Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem: More Abortions Would Stop Global Warming In a recent interview with Refinery 29, Gloria Steinem said climate change could have been prevented if more women had aborted their children. She explained “climate deprivation” is caused by population and that more abortions would’ve prevented the earth’s temperature from ticking upwards. Listen, what causes climate deprivation is population. If we had not been systematically forcing women to have children they don’t want or can’t care for over the 500 years of patriarchy, we wouldn’t have the climate problems that we have. That’s the fundamental cause of climate change. Even if the Vatican doesn’t tell us that. In addition to that, because women are the major agricultural workers in the world, and also the carriers of water and the feeders of families and so on, it’s a disproportionate burden. <Source>

Ah, the wisdom of vaginal science and politics. I wonder if Steinem realizes that feminism is a political construct that is more acceptable to first world nations and that population growth in undeveloped nations is often considered an asset – especially if a large proportion of that population is exported into more desirable first-world countries as a means of culture and political change as well as a stream of return money flow to the homeland?

One need only look to the shrill shrieks of progressive socialist democrat Rosie O’Donnell and her political rants to understand it is not about their rights, but curtailing your freedom and telling you how to live your life.

Bottom line …

Feminism, like all of the other modes of victimhood that are based on class, race, gender, sexual preference, etc. are simply Marxist constructs to divide the people into manageable groups with real or perceived grievances that can be remedied only by ceding funding and political power to a select group of “enlightened” politicians who claim to represent the people. Unfortunately, centralizing power ignores human nature and the natural propensity to do anything, fair or foul, to gain, maintain, and then consolidate power in perpetuity. A prescription for a totalitarian government ruling over unexceptional population units without using the word slavery.

According to Marxist feminists, like Gloria Steinem, women's liberation can only be achieved through a revolution, bringing about a radical replacement of the capitalist economy, in much of women's labor is uncompensated, in favor of a social justice system such as socialism/communism.

There is nothing wrong with equality and justice, except when it is used to redefine, restrict, or redistribute our inalienable rights.

We are so screwed.

