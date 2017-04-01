FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY REAFFIRMS CLASSIFIED INFORMATION ON HUMA ABEDIN'S COMPUTER, CONTINUES TO MENTION “INTENT” AS REASON FOR NOT RECOMMENDING THE PROSECUTION OF HILLARY CLINTON …

Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Full Committee) Wednesday, May 3, 2017; 10:00 AM; Dirksen Senate Office Building 226; Chairman Grassley Presiding …

Again, FBI Director James Comey, while testifying before Congress and being questioned by Senator Diana Feinstein (D-CA), accidently puts forth a case that speaks to a potential political cover-up of the Hillary Clinton e-mail server affair.

Two things stand out …

One, James Comey speaks of “intent” (1:08 and 2:14) – even though numerous and well-qualified judicial sources have noted that “intent” is not one of the elements needed to convict Hillary Clinton of a felony.

Two, James Comey’s admission that there was classified information on Huma Abedin’s computer ( 2:52) and in possession of Abedin’s husband, the disgraced New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.

More questions remain …

How is it that Anthony Weiner has not been charged with having classified information in his possession?

How is it that Huma Abedin has not been charged with having classified information in her possession after leaving her duties at the State Department?

How is it that those who transmitted classified information to Abedin’s computer have not been charged with mishandling classified information?

How is it that the leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI are not being charged with tampering with a U.S. Presidential election? Especially since the FBI may have been unwittingly and unknowingly party to a Democrat opposition action that attempted to use an inaccurate or untruthful dossier on Trump and his cohorts for political purposes.

From Director Comey’s “prepared testimony” …

You will notice no mention of the public corruption that occurs when our nation’s premier law enforcement agencies have been compromised by political partisans. No mention of selling one’s office for direct and indirect payments from foreign sources having business before an agency. No mention of using an agency to directly target political opponents of the incumbent administration; even when it affected the outcome of a political election. No mention of a premier law enforcement agency offering to pay a foreign opposition research company for information that falsely accuses and defames a presidential candidate. And, yet these are the very subjects being highlighted by committee questions after the reading of the prepared testimony.

Public Corruption The Public corruption threat — which involves the corruption of local, State, and

federally elected, appointed, or contracted officials — strikes at the heart of government, eroding public confidence and undermining the strength of our democracy. It affects how well U.S. borders are secured and neighborhoods are protected, how verdicts are handed down in court, and how well public infrastructure such as schools and roads are built. The FBI is uniquely situated to address this threat with our ability to conduct undercover operations, perform electronic surveillance, and run complex cases. However, partnerships are critical and we work closely with Federal, State, local, and tribal authorities in pursuing these cases. One key focus is border corruption. The Federal government protects 7,000 miles of U.S. land border and 95,000 miles of shoreline. Every day, more than a million visitors enter the country through one of the 328 official Ports of Entry along the Mexican and Canadian borders, as well as through seaports and international airports. Any corruption at the border enables a wide range of illegal activities along these borders, potentially placing the entire nation at risk by letting drugs, guns, money, and weapons of mass destruction slip into the country, along with criminals, terrorists, and spies. Another focal point concerns election crime. Although individual States have primary responsibility for conducting fair and impartial elections, the FBI becomes involved when paramount Federal interests are affected or electoral abuse occurs. <Source>

Ted Cruz (R-TX) a conservative voice in the wilderness …

Ted Cruz questioned Comey on the statutes that were not dependent on “intent” and pointed out that “ignorance of the law is no excuse.” (2:29:35) Comey dissembled and suggested that it was the DOJ in practice to interpret the law as requiring a general “sense” of criminal intent. In spite of Cruz’s questioning, the FBI explained everything away in a manner that left the matter unresolved and in such a way as to suggest that any cover-up has succeeded and/or is succeeding. Once again, this hearing appeared to be a political dog and pony show that was more about the members striking a political pose for the media and the public than actually getting answers that would lead to action.

Bottom line …

It is my belief that Donald Trump will not instruct any federal agency to investigate and prosecute those who mishandled classified information, destroyed government documents, obstructed justice, or covered-up official wrongdoing because he may fear those very same agencies that we politicized under Obama’s tenure in the White House.

We are so screwed.

-- steve