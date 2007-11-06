Dubai Font: Security Implications? The Font of Repression?

Dubai introduces new font in honor of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates …

Hamdan bin Mohammed Introduces Dubai Font to the World and directs Dubai Government Entities to Adopt it in their correspondence

Assistant Secretary General for the Executive Council and General Secretariat Affairs Sector of Dubai, and Project Director of Dubai Font, Engineer Ahmad Al Mahri said: “The Dubai Font reflects the commitment of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council to employ the best technologies and tools in an innovative and effective way. It integrates the traditions of the UAE and its ancient and honorable past with its developed and innovative future, as per the directives of our wise leadership. Our team has executed the orders of His Highness the Crown Prince [Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum] and has ensured that the Dubai Font adopts the latest international practices in the world of typefaces.”

Al Mahri added: “This initiative will surely mark Dubai's position in this fast-paced world of digital typography; therefore, it was necessary for us to embrace these technologies and present them to the people in a way that gives them pride and happiness, allowing them to express themselves with the people around them.”

“We present the Dubai Font to the world today, to restate the essential role played by the United Arab Emirates in promoting the values of giving and tolerance not only within the country but also around the world. The font also supports the technology sector in general by offering a high-quality digital font with unique specifications in different countries of the world without any costs. The font carries special characteristics that facilitate reading and supports printing and display on electronic screens. Dubai Font happens to be the most exemplary font to use in designing promotional ads to be used in larger sizes. It is important to note that the high technical quality of the font fills an important need for high-quality Arabic fonts as part of the Office 365 program by Microsoft.”

President of Microsoft in the Middle East and Africa Samer Abu Ltaif said: “Complementing the city's efforts to adopt more designs and technology on a global level, we are happy to confirm that the ‘Dubai Font' will be available globally to over 100 million users around the world through Office 365. The debut of this font is a great example of successful collaborations between the public and private sectors to encourage reading and adopt more technical solutions to serve the communities. This reinforces the vision of Dubai, which aims to become one of the most inclusive cities, as well as Microsoft's vision to provide better fonts to the world that are accessible to everyone.”

“The openness and harmony of the people in the UAE, the essence of Dubai and its vision to become the quintessential modern Arab city were our source of inspiration to design the Dubai Font”, explains Dr. Nadine Chahine, Type Director and Legibility Expert at Monotype. “The challenge wasn't to create a quality font but to create a new and a special medium of expression to unleash ambitions and transcend borders.”

On the other hand, the design of the font captures the unique nature of the Emirate of Dubai. The Dubai Font mirrors the city's qualities and promotes its global standing. The font includes 23 languages.

To download the font visit www.dubaifont <Source: Press Release>