Dubai Font: Security Implications? The Font of Repression?

Hamdan bin Mohammed Introduces Dubai Font to the World and directs Dubai Government Entities to Adopt it in their correspondence
Assistant Secretary General for the Executive Council and General Secretariat Affairs Sector of Dubai, and Project Director of Dubai Font, Engineer Ahmad Al Mahri said: “The Dubai Font reflects the commitment of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council to employ the best technologies and tools in an innovative and effective way. It integrates the traditions of the UAE and its ancient and honorable past with its developed and innovative future, as per the directives of our wise leadership. Our team has executed the orders of His Highness the Crown Prince [Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum] and has ensured that the Dubai Font adopts the latest international practices in the world of typefaces.”
Al Mahri added: “This initiative will surely mark Dubai's position in this fast-paced world of digital typography; therefore, it was necessary for us to embrace these technologies and present them to the people in a way that gives them pride and happiness, allowing them to express themselves with the people around them.”
“We present the Dubai Font to the world today, to restate the essential role played by the United Arab Emirates in promoting the values of giving and tolerance not only within the country but also around the world. The font also supports the technology sector in general by offering a high-quality digital font with unique specifications in different countries of the world without any costs. The font carries special characteristics that facilitate reading and supports printing and display on electronic screens. Dubai Font happens to be the most exemplary font to use in designing promotional ads to be used in larger sizes. It is important to note that the high technical quality of the font fills an important need for high-quality Arabic fonts as part of the Office 365 program by Microsoft.”
President of Microsoft in the Middle East and Africa Samer Abu Ltaif said: “Complementing the city's efforts to adopt more designs and technology on a global level, we are happy to confirm that the ‘Dubai Font' will be available globally to over 100 million users around the world through Office 365. The debut of this font is a great example of successful collaborations between the public and private sectors to encourage reading and adopt more technical solutions to serve the communities. This reinforces the vision of Dubai, which aims to become one of the most inclusive cities, as well as Microsoft's vision to provide better fonts to the world that are accessible to everyone.”
“The openness and harmony of the people in the UAE, the essence of Dubai and its vision to become the quintessential modern Arab city were our source of inspiration to design the Dubai Font”, explains Dr. Nadine Chahine, Type Director and Legibility Expert at Monotype. “The challenge wasn't to create a quality font but to create a new and a special medium of expression to unleash ambitions and transcend borders.”
On the other hand, the design of the font captures the unique nature of the Emirate of Dubai. The Dubai Font mirrors the city's qualities and promotes its global standing. The font includes 23 languages.
To download the font visit www.dubaifont <Source: Press Release>
About that “values of giving and tolerance” thing …
Yes, their constitution “appears” to promise equitable treatment. However, the prevailing Sharia law is not only subjective, according to the whims of the rulers and religious clerics, but is brutal when enforced.
- UAE has escaped the Arab Spring; however, more than 100 Emirati activists were jailed and tortured because they sought reforms. Since 2011, the UAE government has increasingly carried out forced disappearances. Many foreign nationals and Emirati citizens have been arrested and abducted by the state; the UAE government denies these people are being held (to conceal their whereabouts), placing these people outside the protection of the law. According to Human Rights Watch, the reports of forced disappearance and torture in the UAE are of grave concern.
- In keeping with traditional Islamic morality, both Federal and Emirate law prohibit homosexuality and cross-dressing with punishment ranging from long prison sentences, deportation, for foreigners, and the death penalty. No political organization is allowed to advocate for LGBT rights.
- Zero tolerance for drugs. Drugs found in urine or blood testing count as "possession" under UAE law. The Dubai authorities have been known to stop tourists on layovers at the airport and are now using extremely sensitive electronic detection equipment, including urine and blood screening, to search for traces of illegal substances.
- Women are treated as second-class citizens. According to Human Rights Watch, UAE's civil and criminal courts apply elements of Sharia law, codified into its criminal code and family law, in a way which discriminates against women. <Source>
Where are the activists and agitators that routinely run around college campuses in the United States? Especially those who have a propensity for destroying public property as a form of protest?
Bottom line …
The world is both a wondrous and dangerous place. Those that suggest America is institutionally repressing their citizens and calling for a revolution should be given a refresher course in real oppression, torture, and the denial of human rights as practiced in foreign countries. Americans need to be extremely wary of those immigrants who self-segregate and are trying to re-create their country within our borders – complete with no separation between church and state and all of the evils that are inherent in a Sharia system.
As for the font, it is another example of costly and harmless puffery. The font does not add to the technical capabilities of fonts nor does it improve print or screen readability. It is a sans serif design with Humanist influence. As for the danger it presents, there appears to be no threat regarding this font or its use.
But, since the font was designed to symbolize a city, perhaps we should consider it a “font of oppression” as long as its sponsor has a record of dodgy human rights.
-- steve
Reference: For those who think that it is impossible to play with fonts …
Block untrusted fonts in an enterprise
To help protect your company from attacks which may originate from untrusted or attacker controlled font files, we’ve created the Blocking Untrusted Fonts feature. Using this feature, you can turn on a global setting that stops your employees from loading untrusted fonts processed using the Graphics Device Interface (GDI) onto your network. Untrusted fonts are any font installed outside of the
%windir%/Fontsdirectory. Blocking untrusted fonts helps prevent both remote (web-based or email-based) and local EOP [Elevation Of Privilege] attacks that can happen during the font file-parsing process. <Source: Microsoft – Applies to Windows 10>
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius