DILBERT: SCOTT ADAMS NAILS GLOBAL WARMING SCIENCE AND ANNOYS THE LIBERALS ...

As a technologist, I have loved and followed cartoonist/social commentator Scott Adam’s Dilbert series from the beginning. Most containing that uncomfortable kernel of truth that is both entertaining and educational. There is little doubt in my mind that this particular strip on global warming is not only spot on, but if the comments of some of my friends can be globalized, it is greatly annoying the progressive socialist democrats who believe that Scott Adams is one of them. Unfortunately, ideology is not funny – funny is funny, ideology be damned.

Let’s analyze …

Science – the magic word that the progressives use to compel ordinary people to suspend belief and to allow ideologues to pursue an agenda that is detrimental to their freedom, person, and wallet.

Scientist – in the realm of global climate change, a scientist is a shill for the politicians, hoping that few will notice that they have compromised their souls in order for their institutions and projects to be able to attract funding from the politicians and special interests who have a pre-ordained agenda.

Global catastrophe – nothing is media-worthy if it does not contain a dire threat to humanity and the planet. Unfortunately, few notice that global climate cycles are thousands of years long if not longer. Nothing is imminent and confusing short term weather effects with global climate change is only one of the deceptions perpetrated by the politicians and their captive media.

Starting with the science – there is nothing more reassuring to the public than scientific efforts which start with the basics, physics and chemistry – although physicists would argue that chemistry is simply applied physics.

Measure – measurements are good. Except when we have too few data points to really measure global impact and some of those data points are created by ill-sited measuring stations or dodgy proxies like tree-rings and ice cores.

Models – I have met few people that do not automatically accept the output of a computer as gospel; even ignoring the basic principle of “garbage-in, garbage-out.” In global climate models we have incomplete and flawed models that are using pre-digested and homogenized data to produce those wonderfully dramatic graphics that are scaled for impact. Seeing that “hockey-stick” pattern is certainly more impressive than telling you that the actual fluctuation is plus or minus 3.8 degrees Celsius. And, overlooking in most cases, that the decimal point precision is a construct of computation and implies a precision that is non-existent as man’s overall climate signal is lost in the noise of climate’s normal variability. Scott is spot-on when he notes that the output of computer models that do not agree with the fashionable science of the moment is often discarded. Truth-be-told, most of the models are tweaked and tuned to replicate historic patterns and fail miserably when used to project the future.

About those economic models – Nobel Laureate and Economist Hayek pointed out that adopting the trappings and mathematical methodology of the physical sciences did not imbue chaotic economic studies with any more certitude than a probabilistic coin-toss. These models are the tools of the politicians and special interests to convince everyone that politicians are spending your money wisely. A big lie that is revealed by anyone looking at the billions in waste fraud and abuse in governmental operations and contracting each year.

Science deniers – Again Adams is spot-on as the progressives label anyone who questions their dodgy science, economics, and agenda with pejorative labels.

Michael Mann, climate alarmist cheerleader appears to acknowledges that it is him that is being parodied …

A pathetic pushback …

Bottom line …

Read Dilbert. Buy Scott Adams’ books. And, you will become a more enlightened person with a fine-tuned bullsh*t detector – and one that can laugh at the vagaries of life. Progressives, ignore the above and crucify the bastard for not adhering to the progressive's agenda – or, at the very least, do not invite him to those cool wine-cheese-drug-sex parties you hold high in the Hollywood hills.

We are so screwed.