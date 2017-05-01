DID THE FBI MAKE A YUGE MISTAKE IN APPOINTING A SPECIAL COUNSEL?

I can’t help but wonder if the FBI is attempting to cover their own collective asses in light of their behavior during the investigations of Obama’s scandals and the ginned-up Trump/Russia affair? Appointing the former director of the FBI as the special counsel raises the subject of institutional ass-covering and an attempt at credibility restoration.

Former FBI Director Mueller Appointed Special Counsel To Oversee Russia Probe The Justice Department is appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the growing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign. [OCS: it remains to be seen what powers are granted to Mueller as there is a great deal of difference between a “special counsel”and a “special prosecutor” with wide-ranging powers, a large budget, no time restrictions, and overseeing an investigation that may not be limited to just investigating the matter at hand.] "In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement. "My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination," Rosenstein continued. "What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command." [OCS: It appears that the unique circumstances also include malfeasance and the politicization of the FBI and its leadership. Especially, Comey’s handling of the Clinton affair and all of those non-investigation/investigations of Fast and Furious, the IRS scandal, the wiretapping of a reporter and his family, Benghazi where the FBI walked over evidence (the Ambassador’s diary found by the media after the FBI left), and other matters.] <Source>

I would also note that former FBI Director Mueller was appointed in 2001 and served in the position until 2013. And, his term in office was extended two years beyond the normal 10-year tenure by none other than former President Barack Obama.

The risks to Trump ...

The Trump Administration will always be tainted with the false allegations that there may have been collusion between the Trump Administration and the Russians with respect to the election. Lest they forget, John Kennedy and his pal John Tunney did make contact with the Russians explicitly to thwart the election of Ronald Reagan.

And, I am concerned that Mueller -- a political being no matter what anyone claims -- will attempt to justify the existence of a special counsel by inventing a "procedural crime" like not telling the truth to a federal investigator post facto. The very same thing that happened to Scooter Libby -- even though the investigators knew well in advance who had leaked the identity of Valerie Plame.

The Democrats, having been decimated and losing the House, the Senate, the Presidency, and numerous governorships and house legislatures, is on the ropes and will stoop at nothing to delegitimize Trump and attempt to remove him from office. Unfortunately, Trump cannot play the race card like Obama to excuse himself from taking responsibility for his actions.

Bottom line …

Personally, I want to know why the leadership of the IRS was not fully investigated and prosecuted for various acts including obstruction of justice, destruction of government records, perjury, and the interference with a presidential election by limiting fundraising to one opposition party?

Personally, I want to know why the leadership of the BATFE was not fully investigated and prosecuted for illegal gun running to Mexican drug cartels to provide a reason for increased domestic gun controls – and which resulted in numerous deaths including a Border Patrol agent?

Personally, I want to know why certain White House officials were not investigated and prosecuted for perjury and potential illegal gun running to Islamic terrorists in Benghazi?

And, personally, I want to know why Hillary Clinton was not prosecuted for perjury, obstruction of justice, destroying government documents, public corruption, and the Espionage Act?

And, what if the Democrats knew that it was their (murdered) employee at the DNC who provided the DNC documents to WikiLeaks? Then what does one do about the Democrat’s finger-pointing at Russia? Remember, the DNC refused to allow the FBI access to their server to determine if it was hacked by a foreign sovereign power.

It is a bitch when you cannot trust your government officials, especially the President of the United States, the Attorney General, the Director of the FBI, the Director of the IRS, and others to tell the truth – even under oath. Let us give Mueller the benefit of the doubt, for now, and see what he finds.

We are so screwed.

