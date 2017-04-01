Congressional Budget Deal: GOP JOKE?

Do you know why the Republicans are laughing?

BECAUSE THE GOP BAMBOOZLED THE AMERICAN PUBLIC ONCE AGAIN!

Has anyone noticed …

That it the job of Congress to submit a budget in a timely and orderly manner with sufficient time to avoid the phony “brinksmanship” and a threat to shut down the government?

That “shutting down the government” does not literally mean shutting down the government since over 70 percent of the government continues to function? And that entities like the parks are actually closed to symbolically impact the public’s perception of any so-called shutdown? And, that the government has been shut down numerous times before with few consequences – and the employees do not actually lose their pay, perks, and benefits?

Has anyone noticed that the GOP controls the House, Senate, and Presidency and does not really need to cave on progressive socialist democrat initiatives in order to get a budget deal? And, that the GOP lacks the will, unlike the progressives, to hold their own members in line to pursue the party agenda?

Has anyone noticed that the budget is just that, a budget, and really does not reflect the true increases in continuing government spending? And, that there are numerous budget tricks to keep funding government agencies and bureaucrats are artificially high levels even though waste, fraud, and abuse are being reported?

Of course, the Trump Administration had agreed to continue major components of Obamacare, primarily because the GOP did not have a workable plan when they assumed control of the House in 2010, the Senate in 2014, and the Presidency in 2016. And, of course, the Trump Administration will not be budgeting money for the construction of a border wall that was authorized long ago by Congress, including such luminaries as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Chuck Schumer.

Bottom line …

“Progressive” Republicans are fighting Republicans in a land where perception trumps reality!

Once again the American public has been bamboozled and as my best friend says, “nobody cares.”

We are so screwed.

-- steve