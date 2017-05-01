CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS WANT TO EASE STATE RESTRICTIONS ON COMMUNISTS IN GOVERNMENT

AB-22 State employment. (2017-2018) SUMMARY: Makes changes to existing law regarding any public employee who advocates or is knowingly a member of a subversive organization that advocates the overthrow of the federal, or any state government by force or violence. Specifically, this bill: 1) Removes legislative findings in existing law related to ideological perceptions associated with communism, the communist movement, and the Communist Party. 2) Removes provisions in existing law related to public employees who are, or were members of the Communist Party, and instead makes the provisions applicable to any organization that advocates the forceful or violent overthrow of the federal or any state government. The modification of provisions regarding dismissal of any public employee for such activity related to the Communist Party also are made applicable to any organization engaged in subversive activities. 3) Clarifies that provisions added by SB 97 (Tenney), Chapter 1418 of the Statutes of 1947 are not applicable to school district employees, and specifies legislative intent that the Education Code applies to those employees. EXISTING LAW: 1) Provides for the dismissal of any public employee who advocates, or is knowingly a member of the Communist Party, at which time of the employee's membership, the employee knows advocates the overthrow of the federal or any state government by force or violence. 2) Requires a public employee who is subpoenaed or ordered by the government body of the state or local agency in which he or she is employed, including its subcommittees, a committee of the Unites States Congress, State Legislature, including its committees or subcommittees, to answer questions under oath regarding his or her personal activity, knowledge or membership in the Communist Party at any time since October 3, 1945, including advocacy of the support of a foreign government against the United States in the event of hostilities between those governments. 3) Provides for suspension and dismissal from employment if there is a finding of guilt of insubordination and violation of existing law, if the employee fails or refuses to appear and answer as to these matters under oath. AUTHOR COMMENTS: According to the author, "This bill makes changes to existing law that speak to a different era of our society in California, and the United States. The provisions in existing law speak to subversive activities by public employees who were, or are members of the Communist Party, and either advocated, or knew of the Communist Party's efforts to forcefully overthrow the federal or any state government. [OCS: Unfortunately, we do live in a different era. An era when American values are debated and disparaged by our enemies, both foreign and domestic. Enemies that have co-opted the government of the State of California and seek to promote policies, rules and regulations that are both unconstitutional and harmful to the lawful residents of the State of California.] When we were younger, we all read in history or social studies texts about the Communist Party during the 1940s and early 1950s, and accusations that caused fear that it was infiltrating our society and attempting to overthrow our government and way of life. [OCS: From documents released after the end of the so-called “cold war,” it was proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that the much vilified Senator Joseph McCarthy was absolutely correct about the infiltration of communists into the government, educational institutions, mainstream media, and critical infrastructure. To believe that there are those in America that form a fifth column to overthrow the United States from within, is to be dangerously naive and to place our Nation at risk.] We now live in a different era, and the law should reflect the changes in our society, and the challenges that we face today. This bill makes a simple change to reflect our society today by removing references to the Communist Party, and making the provisions more general to any organization engaged in subversive activity." [OCS: If the bill’s author was intellectually honest about making the provisions of this bill more general to any organization engaged in subversive activity, he would have left in references to Communism an the Communist Party and added – and all other organizations so named by the Attorney General of the State of California and conforming to similar provisions put forth by the United States Department of Justice.]

<Source: California Legislature>