CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS WANT TO EASE STATE RESTRICTIONS ON COMMUNISTS IN GOVERNMENT

I have complained for a number of years that the Democrat Party of my Parents – decent, law-abiding, and patriotic citizens – has been lost to the progressive socialist/communists that form a fifth column that seeks to attack America from within for the benefit of our enemies both foreign and domestic.
Whether this means allowing and enabling illegal aliens, who refuse to assimilate, to break down our governance, culture, economic safety nets and simply vote us our of our homes; or use our environmental laws to cripple the agriculture and industry that made California the Golden State.
We now see a one-party state that features hyper-partisans that represent people of foreign nations over law-abiding Americans. We now see a one-party state whose opposition party consists of spineless cowards, too afraid to stand up to the majority lest they lose their cushy jobs and an appointment to a six-figure “no work” commission appointment when they are termed out. These are the traitors that speak conservative but enable the progressive socialist Democrats to advance their agenda.
Here is one of the latest proposed bills from Assemblyman Rob Bonta, the San Francisco Bay Area Democrat who authored the measure which is supported by the following legislators: Aguiar-Curry, Berman, Bloom, Bocanegra, Bonta, Burke, Calderon, Chau, Chiu, Cooley, Cooper, Dababneh, Eggman, Friedman, Cristina Garcia, Eduardo Garcia, Gipson, Gloria, Gonzalez Fletcher, Gray, Holden, Jones-Sawyer, Levine, Limón, Low, McCarty, Mullin, Nazarian, O'Donnell, Quirk, Reyes, Ridley-Thomas, Rodriguez, Rubio, Salas, Mark Stone, Thurmond, Ting, Weber, Wood, Rendon (with the following votes not recorded: Chu, Frazier, Gomez, Grayson, Irwin, Kalra, Medina, Patterson, Santiago.)
AB-22 State employment. (2017-2018)
SUMMARY:
Makes changes to existing law regarding any public employee who advocates or is knowingly a member of a subversive organization that advocates the overthrow of the federal, or any state government by force or violence.
Specifically, this bill:
1) Removes legislative findings in existing law related to ideological perceptions associated with communism, the communist movement, and the Communist Party.
2) Removes provisions in existing law related to public employees who are, or were members of the Communist Party, and instead makes the provisions applicable to any organization that advocates the forceful or violent overthrow of the federal or any state government.
The modification of provisions regarding dismissal of any public employee for such activity related to the Communist Party also are made applicable to any organization engaged in subversive activities.
3) Clarifies that provisions added by SB 97 (Tenney), Chapter 1418 of the Statutes of 1947 are not applicable to school district employees, and specifies legislative intent that the Education Code applies to those employees.
EXISTING LAW:
1) Provides for the dismissal of any public employee who advocates, or is knowingly a member of the Communist Party, at which time of the employee's membership, the employee knows advocates the overthrow of the federal or any state government by force or violence.
2) Requires a public employee who is subpoenaed or ordered by the government body of the state or local agency in which he or she is employed, including its subcommittees, a committee of the Unites States Congress, State Legislature, including its committees or subcommittees, to answer questions under oath regarding his or her personal activity, knowledge or membership in the Communist Party at any time since October 3, 1945, including advocacy of the support of a foreign government against the United States in the event of hostilities between those governments.
3) Provides for suspension and dismissal from employment if there is a finding of guilt of insubordination and violation of existing law, if the employee fails or refuses to appear and answer as to these matters under oath.
AUTHOR COMMENTS:
According to the author, "This bill makes changes to existing law that speak to a different era of our society in California, and the United States. The provisions in existing law speak to subversive activities by public employees who were, or are members of the Communist Party, and either advocated, or knew of the Communist Party's efforts to forcefully overthrow the federal or any state government.
When we were younger, we all read in history or social studies texts about the Communist Party during the 1940s and early 1950s, and accusations that caused fear that it was infiltrating our society and attempting to overthrow our government and way of life.
We now live in a different era, and the law should reflect the changes in our society, and the challenges that we face today. This bill makes a simple change to reflect our society today by removing references to the Communist Party, and making the provisions more general to any organization engaged in subversive activity."
<Source: California Legislature>
Bottom line …
Once again, we find that the progressive socialist democrats and their leadership (Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama) are unwilling to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. And to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Pretty difficult when our enemies have infiltrated our government and are wreaking havoc on our citizens, state, and nation from within.
I find this bill to be highly offensive and a slap in the face to the military and others who defend our nation to preserve America and the American way of life.
I strongly urge you let your representatives – especially those who voted to advance this bill in the legislature – know how you feel.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius