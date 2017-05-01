CALIFORNIA CRAZINESS: CRIMINALIZING GOOD CITIZENSHIP ON BEHALF OF ILLEGAL ALIENS

Assembly Bill 450 -- Employment regulation: immigration worksite enforcement actions. Existing law prohibits an employer or other person or entity from engaging in, or to directing another person or entity to engage in, unfair immigration-related practices against a person for exercising specified rights. Existing law defines unfair immigration-related practices for these purposes. Existing law grants the Labor Commissioner access to places of labor and authorizes the commissioner to conduct investigations and prosecute actions in relation to the prescribed duties of the office. Existing federal law that they are ignoring and attempting to nullify with their partisan and self-serving nonsense … 8 U.S. Code § 1324a - Unlawful employment of aliens (a) Making employment of unauthorized aliens unlawful (1) In general, t is unlawful for a person or other entity— (A) to hire, or to recruit or refer for a fee, for employment in the United States an alien knowing the alien is an unauthorized alien (as defined in subsection (h)(3)) with respect to such employment, or (B) (i) to hire for employment in the United States an individual without complying with the requirements of subsection (b) or (ii) if the person or entity is an agricultural association, agricultural employer, or farm labor contractor (as defined in section 1802 of title 29), to hire, or to recruit or refer for a fee, for employment in the United States an individual without complying with the requirements of subsection (b). (2) Continuing employment -- It is unlawful for a person or other entity, after hiring an alien for employment in accordance with paragraph (1), to continue to employ the alien in the United States knowing the alien is (or has become) an unauthorized alien with respect to such employment. (3) Defense -- A person or entity that establishes that it has complied in good faith with the requirements of subsection (b) with respect to the hiring, recruiting, or referral for employment of an alien in the United States has established an affirmative defense that the person or entity has not violated paragraph (1)(A) with respect to such hiring, recruiting, or referral. (b) Employment verification system. The requirements referred to in paragraphs (1)(B) and (3) of subsection (a) are, in the case of a person or other entity hiring, recruiting, or referring an individual for employment in the United States, the requirements specified in the following three paragraphs: (1) Attestation after examination of documentation (A) In general The person or entity must attest, under penalty of perjury and on a form designated or established by the Attorney General by regulation, that it has verified that the individual is not an unauthorized alien by examining— continue reading the rest of the law and the forms of documentation required. This bill would impose various requirements on public and private employers with regard to federal immigration agency immigration worksite enforcement actions. Except as otherwise provided by federal law, the bill would prohibit an employer from providing a federal immigration enforcement agent access to a place of labor without a properly executed warrant and would prohibit an employer from providing voluntary access to a federal government immigration enforcement agent to the employer's employee records without a subpoena. The bill would require an employer to provide an employee, and the employee's representative, a written notice containing specified information, in the language the employer normally uses to communicate employment information, of an immigration worksite enforcement action to be conducted by a federal immigration agency at the employer's worksite, unless prohibited by federal law. The bill would require an employer to provide to an affected employee, and to the employee's representative, a copy of the written federal immigration agency notice describing the results of an immigration worksite enforcement audit or inspection and written notice of the obligations of the employer and the affected employee arising from the action, as specified. The bill would prescribe penalties for failure to satisfy requirements and prohibitions of not less than $10,000, and not more than $25,000, for each violation, to be recoverable by the Labor Commissioner. The bill would require an employer to notify the Labor Commissioner of a federal government immigration agency immigration worksite enforcement action within 24 hours of receiving notice of the action and, if the employer does not receive advance notice, to immediately notify the Labor Commission upon learning of the action, unless prohibited by federal law. The bill would authorize the Labor Commissioner, among other things, to provide specified information to employees affected by the action. The bill would require an employer to notify the Labor Commissioner before conducting a self-audit or inspection of specified employment eligibility verification forms, and before checking the employee work authorization documents of a current employee, unless prohibited by federal law. The bill would prohibit an employer from checking the employment eligibility of a current employee, including conducting a self-audit or inspection of specified employment eligibility verification forms at a time or in a manner not required by specified federal law. The bill would prescribe penalties for failure to satisfy requirements and prohibitions of not less than $10,000, and not more than $25,000, for each violation, to be recoverable by the Labor Commissioner. The bill would require the Labor Commissioner, upon a determination that an employee complainant or employee witness is necessary to conduct an investigation or prosecution, as specified, to issue a certification to the employee stating that he or she has submitted a valid complaint and is cooperating in the investigation and prosecution. <Source: California Legislature>