ANOTHER PROGRESSIVE TRIES CLAIM CONSENSUS IS SCIENCE ...

How to Recognize ‘Science Denial’

by John Cook May 15, 2017 Climate change, scientific consensus, and fake experts Editor’s Note: This essay is a critique of Oren Cass’s cover story in the May 1, 2017, issue of National Review , “ Who’s the Denier Now? ” Mr. Cass responds, here . There is a consensus of evidence that human activity is causing all of recent global warming. Not some of it. Not even most of it. All of it. [OCS: This statement is so intellectually dishonest as to beyond belief. The use of the word evidence, especially the results of flawed or incomplete computer modeling using highly manipulated data, is unbelievable. And, that there would be a consensus denying the impact of nature on global warming (after a recognized 18+ year hiatus in the warming trend) is beyond the pale.] Numerous studies have quantified the human contribution to global warming since the mid 20th century. Most estimates cluster around 100 percent. In fact, the best estimate is slightly over 100 percent. Various natural factors such as changes in solar activity, volcanoes, and wobbles in the Earth’s orbit have likely contributed slight cooling in recent decades. [OCS: One, notice the very short cherry-picked time frame starting in the mid-20th century. Not a sufficient time scale to deal with the geologic time proportions of the global climate phenomenon. Two, not the use of the word estimate without any indication of the confidence level or error tolerance. Three, to claim that the best estimate is slightly over 100 percent is ludicrous as well as meaningless. The idea that nature is the minor feedback to man’s major activities instead of the other way around beggars the imagination. And four, the author acknowledges a slight cooling in recent decades, but makes no mention of how this phenomenon can exist in the face of rising atmospheric carbon dioxide which the “experts” and “scientists” tell us is the proximate cause of global warming.] Based on this evidence, around 97 percent of climate scientists agree that humans are causing global warming. Again, this estimate isn’t based on a single survey. Rather, it’s based on a number of studies using a variety of independent methods. This includes surveys of scientists, analysis of public statements by scientists, and analyses of peer-reviewed climate research. I co-authored a synthesis of the studies into scientific consensus on climate change . Two features jumped out at us from the research. First, as scientists’ expertise in climate science gets stronger, so too does their agreement that humans are causing global warming. Second, among the scientists with the greatest expertise — climate scientists publishing climate research — there is 90 to 100 percent consensus with a number of estimates converging on 97 percent. [OCS: This is a meaningless illustration that provides the illusion of the scientific nature of a consensus viewpoint. What is not mention is how the scientific papers for the consensus were selected and if the papers specifically excluded credible papers from opposing viewpoints. And, let us not forget that not all credible and valuable research appears in peer-reviewed journals.] That scientific agreement increases with climate expertise has been exploited by those looking to cast doubt on expert consensus. Unfortunately, it’s all-too-easy to mislead people into thinking that experts disagree on human-caused global warming . Just select a group of scientists with lower levels of expertise in climate science and portray their opinions as expert agreement . Or take it a step further and try it with non-scientists, which seems to work almost as well. If you want to work out whether you’re getting taken in with the fake-expert strategy , take a closer look at the “experts” who are being cited. [OCS: There have been well-educated, well-credentialed experts with significant expertise who have come to the wrong conclusion about a physical phenomenon. One merely needs to see the array of scientific experts who refused to believe Einstein’s theories, to see the falsity of equating expertise with certitude of findings. In fact, Einstein rejected much of the science of quantum mechanics and you would admit he was smart, well-educated, and had extraordinary expertise in his field of theoretical physics. Not to mention the number of well-credentialed people who reject the idea of string theory which requires complex mathematics and extra dimensions to work.] The most egregious example of the fake-expert strategy is the Global Warming Petition Project. This lists over 31,000 people with a science degree who signed a statement claiming that humans aren’t disrupting climate. This petition is held up as evidence against expert consensus on climate change. The flaw in this petition? Only 0.1 percent of the signatories actually have expertise in climate science. A mind-boggling 99.9 percent of the petition signatories are not climate scientists. This is fake experts in bulk . [OCS: I agree, especially knowing that the IPCC is comprised of mostly politicians and bureaucrats and that numerous credible people without credentials in atmospheric chemistry have also opined on global climate change. Especially those who use climate proxies such as tree rings to asset a case for global warming. Michael Mann (of hockey stick fame) is a well-credentialed physicist who became interested in paleoclimatology and will his collaborators set about reconstructing the climate record from tree rings. The fact that he refused to provide his research data to other scientists for replication and may have used “Mike’s trick” of grafting actual temperature data to his tree ring observations has introduced a large helping of skepticism into the field of climate science, especially after the revelations of Climategate I and Climategate II. If one were intellectually honest, one would independently test the hypothesis to validate or nullify the hypothesis rather than attacking the researcher.] This brings us Oren Cass’s cover story in the May 1, 2017, issue of National Review , “Who’s the Denier Now?” Before we get to consensus and fake experts, it’s instructive to begin where Cass begins — on the topic of the term “climate denier.” I agree with Cass that equating the rejection of climate science to holocaust denial is inappropriate. Rather, a less rhetorical and more evidence-based approach is to look to the scientific research into the phenomenon of science denial. Science denial, as a behavior rather than a label, is a consequential and not-to-be ignored part of society. Denial of the link between HIV and AIDS caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in South Africa . Vaccination denial has allowed preventable diseases to make a comeback . When people ignore important messages from science, the consequences can be dire. And if we fail to understand how science denial works, that makes us vulnerable to being misled by the techniques of denial. [OCS: The author is intellectually dishonest when he uses AIDS/HIV as an example because the United Nations has already admitted to overstating the numbers (counting anyone with a cold and weight loss as being infected) to raise both awareness and funding. Additionally, the denial that HIV/AIDS was predominately spread by gays engaged in risky sexual behavior was politically charged and added to the problematical portrayal of the actual science. To this day, we know being HIV positive does not automatically lead to AIDS, and that you don’t die from AIDS, but from opportunistic infections as a consequence of a compromised immune system. Try to bridge the politics that HIV/AIDS is a predominately gay disease and you will find a great deal of falsity and denial. A better example would be citing the junk science behind the DDT ban which lead to the deaths of millions and untold suffering in mosquito-active regions. The science did not work – but the politicians (especially those who believed in population control in faraway lands) were delighted to pursue false science for a political agenda.] How do we recognize science denial? The various movements who have rejected a scientific consensus share the same five characteristics of science denial : reliance on fake experts, using logical fallacies to arrive at false conclusions, demanding impossible expectations of scientific proof, cherry picking from the full body of evidence and conspiracy theories to explain the consensus. [OCS: The author is one-hundred percent correct about his five characteristics. But he ignores the sixth and most important characteristic: the willingness to lie, exaggerate, or falsify conclusions to advance a personal, professional, political, or profit-making agenda. Perhaps the most significant of the characteristics. Can one cite a reason why the preponderance of global warming advocates are associated with progressive socialist democrat political agendas and believe in the absolute necessity of population control?] Psychology tells us something important about the five characteristics of science denial. While they may come across as nefarious tactics, they’re not always deliberately deceptive. The traits of denial can also result from unconscious, psychological biases . This means that deliberate deception can be indistinguishable from someone who genuinely believes false arguments. [OCS: This also applies to the scientist who so strongly believes in their hypothetical construct that the unconsciously bias the experiment, observation, or computer model or interpret the results in a contrary manner. In essence, seeing what we expect and/or wish to observe.] By way of example, let’s return to the issue of fake experts. Psychological research finds that we tend to ascribe greater expertise to people we agree with . Think of when a person looks through someone else’s music or book collection and exclaims, “You’ve got great taste!” They’re really saying, “You’ve got my taste.” This unconscious bias makes us vulnerable to reliance on fake experts when they express views we’re sympathetic to. This isn’t necessarily a malevolent strategy. It’s a natural human bias. This is one of the insights gleaned from the science of science denial. [OCS: There is no “science of science denial” or as the late Nobel Laureate Richard Feynman observed: “any discipline with the name science is not likely to be based on science.” An insight from psychology, yes, but science of science denial?] Our 2016 survey-of-surveys warns against the fallacy of selecting samples of non-experts to cast doubt on expert consensus: Low estimates of consensus arise from samples that include non-experts such as scientists (or non-scientists) who are not actively publishing climate research, while samples of experts are consistent in showing overwhelming consensus. It’s with some degree of irony that Cass quotes figures from our survey-of-surveys to cast doubt on the consensus. He employs the very technique we warn against by using samples including non-experts. [A survey of surveys is a nonsensical approach to science. Not only do the research papers cover different aspects of the hypothesis, but they all have probability and error margins that are only amplified when you do a survey-of-surveys. You don’t do science by consensus. You certainly don’t do science by surveys. And a survey-of-surveys elevates the science to the realm of nonsensical and useless except for political purposes or publishing a paper.] For example, Cass cites 82 percent consensus. Let’s take a closer look at where he got this figure. It comes from a 2009 paper by Peter Doran and Maggie Zimmermann, who surveyed a broad group of Earth scientists. This included a variety of scientific disciplines with varying degrees of acceptance of climate change (unsurprisingly, the lowest agreement came from economic geologists ). When Doran looked at scientists with the relevant expertise — climate scientists publishing climate research — he found 97 percent consensus. [OCS: Why would one include an economic geologist – concerned with earth materials that can be monetized – as a proper source of climate information? Of course, smaller samples from a population that directly profits from a particular viewpoint is likely to feature a greater consensus – but this does not mean that their scientific findings or conclusions are accurate, relevant, and useful.] Similarly, Cass cites a 2014 study (that I co-authored) as evidence that the expert consensus is 85 percent. Rick Santorum also misrepresented this study to cast doubt on the 97 percent consensus. Cass draws on a group that includes non-scientists who hadn’t published peer-reviewed climate papers. When we looked at the relevant experts — scientists who had published climate research — we found 90 percent consensus. [OCS: Do we really give a crap about one failed presidential candidate and politician may have said. So he misquoted the results. Big effin deal. I would be more concerned when Michael Mann misstates the results and relevance of his work or researchers take tree ring data in Russia and claim it is a global proxy – especially for mid-latitude micro- and macro-climates.] Overall, our survey-of-surveys found that across the different studies into consensus, expert agreement ranged between 90 to 100 percent. Moreover, we found a number of studies converging on 97 percent consensus. And it’s always important to come back to the fact that this consensus is built on a foundation of independent lines of empirical evidence. When the evidence converges on a single coherent conclusion, affirmed by a scientific consensus, we can accept the science or we can deny it. How do we tell the difference between genuine scientific skepticism and science denial? The science of science denial identifies distinct, tell-tale characteristics of denial. Understanding those traits is essential to avoid being misled by misinformation. Dr. John Cook is a Research Assistant Professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University.