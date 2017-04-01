A LESSON FOR SNOWFLAKES AND THOSE WHO FOLLOW ACTIVISTS AND AGITATORS

When you see politicians like Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton – or agitators like Antifa, BDS, Black Lives Matter – or snowflakes demanding safe spaces because they feel some words are hurtful, it is time to step back in history when we had great leaders, great patriots, and knew which bathroom to use …

Bottom line ...

Surely you know the difference between good and evil, right and wrong, without someone with an agenda telling you how to feel, how to think, and erasing your sense of history. There comes a time when you need to take a principled stance and fight for the values you believe. American values. Not socialist/communist values. Not European values. Not religious values that show no respect nor tolerance for different viewpoints.

Watch this video and consider what might have been if the two major political parties had taken a stand and gave us the best of the best; not the best of the worst or the worst of the best. What I see in the media is un-American craziness. A political model that is not self-sustaining and will result in the greatest nation in history being buried in the sands of time as a failure.

Think for yourself. Educate yourself. And, think beyond your own little world.

-- steve