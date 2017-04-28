WILL USA BECOME A MECCA FOR HIV PATIENTS SEEKING MEDICAL TREATMENT AT THE TAXPAYER'S EXPENSE?

Could there be a problem when the political correctness of the progressive socialist democrats makes the United States less safe and promotes potential illness in the population?

San Jose: ICE releases HIV-positive man seeking political asylum A gay, HIV-positive San Jose man who was held for more than a month at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Florida returned Thursday night to the Bay Area, according to ABC7 News. Davydov came to the United States in 2014 and sought political asylum because he was afraid to live in his native Russia as a gay, HIV-positive man, according to ABC7 News. More than a month ago, Davydov traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a week-long vacation and was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when he tried to re-enter the United States. ABC7 News reported that the exact reason why remains a mystery. <Source>

Many foreign countries persecute gays, but does this mean that they should have a free ticket into the United States on the basis of political persecution? Under this theory, many of those Christians, Jews, and others in predominantly Muslim countries also quality – or doubly qualify if they are gay due to the death penalties for homosexuality.

Bottom line …

When is America going to have a rational debate on immigration reform? A debate among Americans to decide the fate of the American culture. Being gay is not the issue – having a transmissible illness that is mostly linked to irresponsible behaviors is the issue. That includes potential immigrants with a variety of diseases mostly eradicated in the United States, but which are endemic in their native land. If open borders represent a slow, non-shooting war against American culture; then surely allowing those with communicable diseases from countries that do not share our values into the country is tantamount to biological warfare.

We are so screwed.

-- steve