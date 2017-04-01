WHAT THE HELL DID TRUMP JUST SAY?

During the campaign, Trump lied; lied about lying; and when confronted with the tape, told you not to believe your lying eyes and ears …

In many cases, Trump’s twittering made him sound like an angry bird, especially when discussing the mainstream media …

Which makes one recall the sage words of an accomplished organizational analyst and commentator …

“The great enemy of communication … is the illusion of it.”

—William H. Whyte

If you look closely, the Emperor has no clothes …

Trump appears to have the attention span of a gnat, an outsized ego that needs constant reinforcement, rarely reads a book, knows little about history, and relies on those around him for advice – mostly coming from his worshipful children.

Like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump was and is a blank canvas, saying whatever he believes is expedient in the moment and then letting his acolytes and followers spin the result to suit their own beliefs, wants, and needs.

The truth is that Trump appears to be devoid of any core beliefs or values based on anything other than self-interest and ego gratification.

If Trump appears to do something good, like redress the chemical weapons atrocities in Syria, one might ask why he never spoke out about the hundreds of thousands of civilians killed in this six-year civil war with tinges of Islamic ethnic cleansing? Perhaps because he was not the President of the United States but, even more likely, the case was never adequately made in the media that would compel U.S. involvement. Or provided an exploitable moment where Trump could look “presidential” and powerful.

The Trump model is there for everyone to see …

Weathervane politics where the arrow always points to the money.

Bottom line …

President Trump is precisely the person we need in office at the present time. Not for his knowledge, expertise, or experience, but because he scares the hell out of everyone; from the Congress to our enemies. He is the messenger of “yuge” change – for good or bad, I cannot say – that is shaking up the status quo. Although he is a progressive and a member in good standing of the establishment, he appears to be a largely symbolic figurehead that serves as a lightning rod while more substantive work – again, for good or bad, I cannot say – is being performed. Apparently content to leave the heavy lifting to others and simply taking the bows and accepting the accolades. A man much like former President Barack Obama, but one with balls and brashness.

We will have to wait and see how it all plays out. But make no mistake, our enemies are fearful, our Congress is fearful, and “We the People” may be the recipients of a government scared straight – or I should say straighter.

We are so screwed.

-- steve