WHAT THE HELL? 59 CRUISE MISSILES AND THE SYRIANS ARE LAUNCHING AND RECOVERING AIRCRAFT HOURS AFTER: TRUMP'S BOMBED ASPIRIN FACTORY

Just as former President Bill Clinton bombed an aspirin factory as a photo-op, it appears that Trump has done the same thing for an expensive media photo-op. After the attack on the Syrian air base, the runways appear to be fully operational. It appears that some operational buildings were damaged, but the aircraft and runways were spared …

We know that the Americans and Russians were speaking before the launch of 59 Tomahawk Cruise Missiles using the routine de-confliction method. It is not only a prior warning of the attack, but the Americans and Russians may have pre-negotiated the type and amount of acceptable damage to the base to be attacked.

Which leads to the more important question …

Was the Shayrat air base strike intended for domestic consumption by the American media as a photo-op demonstration of a presidential reaction following a horrendous event? Because, as an expensive ($60+ million) military operation, it was a clear failure.

Syrian jets take off from air base hit by US Two Syrian jets on Friday took off from the air base that was hit by U.S. missiles and carried out strikes on areas under ISIS control in the countryside of eastern Homs province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Syrian government responded to Thursday night's U.S. aistrike on its Shayrat Air Base in Homs province by quickly fixing the base and allowing the two planes to take off from there, the human rights organization said. A U.S. official said Syrian planes took off from the airfield Friday but did not confirm the airstrikes. The official noted that as many as 20 Syrian aircraft were destroyed in Thursday's airstrikes but added that the missiles did not target every aircraft at the base and that the runway was untouched. <Source>

Bottom line …

You will notice that 59 missiles were launched and 59 missiles landed without the missiles being shot down by Russian-supplied anti-missile technology. So it appears that the mission was pre-negotiated and only crap buildings and obsolete aircraft were hit.

Had this mission been correctly planned and executed, the first thing one might expect is that the runways would be rendered inoperational and flight operations disrupted. This did not happen.

Has anyone else noticed that in the hours after the attack the Russians bombed the hospital where the victims of the gas attack were being treated?

Syria strikes: Site of chemical attack hit again New airstrikes targeted a town in Syria that was hit by a chemical attack earlier this week, activists said, less than a day after the US bombarded a Syrian air base to "send a message" to the Assad regime. It wasn't immediately clear who conducted the strikes on Khan Sheikhoun, which was hit on Friday and Saturday, though only Russian and Syrian regime aircraft have been bombing that area of rebel-held Idlib province. The latest attacks come after a missile strike early Friday by the United States on a base in western Syria that the United States says was used to launch Tuesday's chemical attack, which left more than 85 people dead and hundreds more injured. Source: Syria strikes: Site of chemical attack hit again - CNN.com

We are so screwed.

-- steve