WHAT IS GOING WRONG WITH THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION?

Can you think of any reason why John Koskinen remains the 48th Director of the Internal Revenue Service after blatantly lying to Congress about the IRS activities associated with the Lois Learner affair in persecuting conservative organizations, and that may have materially affected the outcome of a presidential election by reducing funding sources?

Can you think of any reason why James Comey remains the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after blatantly misrepresenting the law regarding the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s activities while in office? The blatant disregard of investigatory safeguards and the irregular acceptance of unorthodox actions by those being investigated surely demand an investigation of their own.

While both men are extremely well-credentialed, both were appointed by former President Barack Obama and had apparently politicized or covered-up the politicization of their respective agencies causing a massive loss of public respect for both premier agencies which should be above any political influence.

My only thought is that current President Donald Trump is or was under investigation by both agencies and may feel pressured into keeping both men in their positions, lest inappropriate leaks of classified or confidential information impact his presidency during its early stages.

Can anyone provide another, or more compelling, reason for keeping these two appointees in the Trump Administration – other than the gross incompetence of the Trump Administration or to curry favor with Trump’s progressive friends and funders?

When we can’t trust our government, we are truly screwed.

-- steve