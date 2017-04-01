WHAT HAPPENED TO REAL JOURNALISM AT THE LOS ANGELES TIMES?

I can understand why the Los Angeles Times is desperately trying to hold on to the core audience of disaffected progressive socialist democrats, but have they even considered going back to the type of investigative journalism that I enjoyed reading when I was much, much younger?

What I would like to see is a hard-hitting expose of former Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch and the hyper-polarization of the Department of Justice under Barack Obama.

What were the conclusions of those never-ending investigations of Obama-led scandals such as the Fast and Furious Gun Running Scandal that saw weapons being transferred to the Mexican drug cartels for the purposes of enhancing domestic gun control? What happened to the congressional contempt citation of Eric Holder and why a man in such disrepute being hired to legally represent the State of California? Why did the White House claim executive privilege over documents that were not clearly privileged?

What was the conclusion of the IRS scandal that materially interfered with a presidential election by curtailing tax-exempt funding to those perceived as being conservatives and not progressives? Why were IRS officials such as Lois Learner and IRS Director John Koskinen not held accountable for their actions, especially lying to Congress?

What was the Obama Administration’s need for a cover-up in Benghazi? Was it to cover-up incompetence before a presidential election or was it more sinister – involving illegal and unconstitutional arms trafficking to Islamic terrorists?

How did Hillary and Bill Clinton avoid prosecution for the Clinton Foundation and its involvement in U.S. foreign affairs? How did Hillary Clinton and quite a few highly-placed government officials avoid prosecution for the very same activities that saw numerous lesser individuals sent to prison for lesser offenses?

Why are we disproportionately ruled by the tyranny of the minority?

But the biggest question to be answered is …

Why are IRS Director John Koskinen and FBI Director James Comey still heading agencies with a demonstrable failure to faithfully execute the duties of their office? And, even more bizarrely, why are we seeing leaks of highly-classified documents and zero leaks of Trump’s tax returns or documents relating to Obama’s pre-presidential foreign travel and associations?

Bottom line …

When is the Los Angeles Times going to return to their journalistic roots and reveal the progressive plotting that appears to be occurring in front of their very noses?

The Founding Fathers had no idea that the press would become a complicit mechanism to help subvert the constitution. Heaven help us because we are royally screwed.

-- steve