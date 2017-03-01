TRUMP CONTINUES OBAMA’S POST-CONSTITUTIONAL LAW-MAKING ...

There is no doubt that the framers of the United States Constitution wanted to avoid a government that devolves into a monarchy or dictatorship. So they set up three independent branches of government: one to make laws (Legislative), one to administer the laws (Executive), and one to decide on the constitutionality of the actions taken by the federal government. The lower courts, courts of convenience, are not provided in the Constitution and are creations of Congress.

The Executive Branch is out of control …

Executive Orders were designed to allow the Executive to provide guidance on how the various agencies should interpret that laws that they have sworn to administer. It was not created to allow the Executive to create a shadow Congress or to allow the President of the United States to take action when an issue has not been legislatively implemented. For to do so would be to unconstitutionally usurp the role of Congress and violate the concept of Separation of Powers.

As we saw with former President Barack Obama, President Trump is attempting to create legislation by fiat – continuing to use executive orders to bend the government to his will. Mostly because he doesn’t know how to work with Congress and because he is a lazy executive who leaves the actual heavy-lifting to others while he provides “vision” and takes the credit for anything that looks and sounds good. And, if one were honest, one might conclude that both President Obama and President Trump are shameless liars who were unfit for the Office of the Presidency. One look at the loosey-goosey style of the Trump Administration – which appears to mirror the nature of the Trump Organization – and you can see the lack of discipline required of a national leader.

It is not only the Executive Branch that is problematical …

Congress is filled with “congressional cowards,” afraid to risk their political position, perks, and profits by taking decisive action on a host of difficult issues. They are lazy legislators who outline legislation instead of writing the legislation. Then they leave the heavy-lifting to the Executive Branch to use executive branch agencies to create the rules and regulations. Pointing away from themselves when there are unintended consequences or systemic waste, fraud, and abuse is discovered.

But, wait, there is more -- the Judiciary is just as bad …

The framers created the judiciary as the weakest branch of government; never anticipating that senile or ideological partisans would come to ride roughshod over the legislative and executive branches of the government. That nine (no specific number is mentioned in the Constitution) individuals would be able to usurp the power of Congress by legislating from the bench. Torturing the language of the Constitution to find rights and powers where no existed. Interpreting laws, not on behalf of “We the People,” but on behalf of their political ideology.

Bottom line …

With the rise of the “professional politician,” government service has been replaced by self-service. Where elections are run on name recognition and the promise of entitlements. Where critical and crumbling infrastructure is not repaired, replaced, or sized to meet the needs of increasing usage; the money being shuffled into entitlements and social programs whose sole purpose is to purchase political influence. Where politicians are more responsive to the special interests, who fund their campaigns and muster voter support.

Did anyone anticipate the day when an aging communist could successfully challenge front-running politicians – with few pointing out that his allegiance to socialism was un-American? A day when known liars and crooks could openly gain the nomination of their parties for the nation’s highest office? A day when it was all about winning and the people be damned?

The only solution is a “convention of states” as anticipated under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution. Where politicians and jurists are given terms limits. Where the law is amended to eliminate anchor babies. Where the commerce clause is restricted to its original intent to promote commerce between the states by developing uniform standards of trade. Where private property rights are reaffirmed, and any private property taken from an individual must be used for a limited list of purposes. And, where the rights of citizens over non-citizens are affirmed. Perhaps even removing the primary process from the political parties and creating a uniform primary system with voter identification requirements.

And until then, we are so screwed.

-- steve