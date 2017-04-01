THERE IS NO DOUBT THAT THE TEACHERS' UNION HAS MORPHED INTO AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD BE DISBANDED.

One might say that the American Federation of Teachers has gone far beyond their original mission of collective bargaining for teachers and promoting the needs of students into a political machine that supports the Democrat Party regardless of the wishes of its members.

Mission The American Federation of Teachers is a union of professionals that champions fairness; democracy; economic opportunity; and high-quality public education, healthcare and public services for our students, their families, and our communities. We are committed to advancing these principles through community engagement, organizing, collective bargaining and political activism, and especially through the work our members do. < Source >

How else can you explain the union’s involvement in matters that have nothing to do with education and everything to do with progressive socialist democrat politics?

Explain how these statements advance the needs of American education, teachers, or their students …

Statement by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten on the Syrian chemical attack: "The world is watching with horror at the images of defenseless, innocent Syrians—mostly children and women—poisoned by chemical weapons used by President Bashar Assad. This is a crime against humanity and a war crime. President Trump is aiding and abetting a war criminal. President Trump: This is the time for your trademark tough-guy approach. Don't blame former President Obama. Do something, starting with calling for the removal of Assad, whom Russia has propped up for years."

Statement by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten on U.S. attacks on Syria: "Syria's barbaric use of chemical genocide required an immediate response, which President Trump's missile strikes accomplished last night. While we believe Trump should have gone to Congress first, I find it curious that many members of Congress who are applauding the U.S. strikes had opposed former President Obama when he sought congressional approval for similar action. "Our nation needs a long-term plan for the tyranny of Syrian President Bashar Assad, which should include opening our borders to Syrian refugees for resettlement. The United States was once the world's moral conscience in defense of the world's most vulnerable in the face of heinous human rights violations. Trump must step up, work with Congress and be a leader on this front."

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten released the following statement on the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch as the ninth Supreme Court justice: "The American people deserved a Supreme Court justice with a record of upholding precedent, respecting existing law, and standing up for regular folks instead of corporations and special interests. Justice Neil Gorsuch has said he would meet that standard, but his actions as a jurist say otherwise. Moreover, it's a dark day when one political party thwarts both the constitutional process and the traditions of a legislative body to ensure the confirmation of an ideological friend. Now that Gorsuch has a seat on the nation's highest court, his responsibility is to the American people. He must demonstrate through his actions that he will be an independent voice, respect the Constitution and precedent, and be guided by our values and not by corporate and powerful interests."

Bottom line …

Considering the abysmal failure of American educators to utilize the resources at their command to educate students, and considering the continuing graduation of another generation of functional illiterates, I suggest that the American Federation of Teachers be decertified, and their member’s dues are returned to them. And, that the massive pension and health funds they oversee be placed into a conservatorship run by professionals and overseen by the Department of Justice. Furthermore, the group should lose its tax-exempt status for promoting political corruption and the coercion of political candidates which disintermediates the public from the collective bargaining process.

The idea that teachers should be exempt from competency testing for their teaching ability and subject-matter knowledge is ludicrous. Life-long tenure after a few years and an inability to quickly fire malfeasant or criminal teachers should be abhorrent to most Americans.

The idea that this union should forsake their core mission and expand into supporting healthcare workers, nurses, and others are little more than a ploy to increase their revenues and political power.

The progressive socialist democrats have so thoroughly infiltrated American education as to produce cadres of political drones bound by peer pressure and groupthink. It is time to return America to Americans and to throw the progressives, liberals, socialists, communists, and anarchists out of positions of power over the next generation of our children.

Enough is enough.

We are so screwed.

-- steve