THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS AND THE TYRANNY OF THE MINORITY

Academics have a nasty habit of creating words to show how smart they are and can which can be used in a political conversation to “shut down” a “lesser informed” audience …

Take the word heteronormative --- used as a pejorative to condemn those who do not champion the lifestyles of the alphabet community (LGBTTTQQIAA+).

An Alphabet Community Cheat Sheet …

Lesbian

Gay

Bisexual

Transgender

Transsexual

Two-spirited

Queer

Questioning

Intersex

Asexual

Ally + Pansexual

+ Agender

+ Gender Queer

+ Bigender

+ Gender Variant

+ Pangender

What does “heteronormative” mean …

There is no doubt that the majority of the world’s population is heterosexual and thus have a heteronormative viewpoint, yet we find these people being demonized by the politicians and their activist/agitators as the evildoers that prevent “others” from taking their rightful place in society. A society that has taken notions of morality and behavior from the oldest world’s religions. Whether adherence to religious constructs is good or bad is another question for another time.

Why?

Most people do not care what people do in their bedroom. Many care what people may do in public – including schools – that subverts parental teachings of conventional (normative) viewpoints. Others, especially the progressive socialist democrats care because this is an exploitable group of “victims” that can be leveraged for political power. Convincing a group of designated victims to fundraise and elect progressives in order to address their societal grievances, real or imagined. All gaining increasing attention in the mainstream media by using activists and agitators to create artificial controversy where none really exists.

Bottom line …

This is truly an example of the tyranny of the minority.

I could care less what the sexual orientation of a politician might be – as long as they do not become a special pleader for a relatively small portion of the community and oppress the rights of the majority. This goes for minorities of color, gender, race, and all of those other “civil rights” categories that make some people “more equal” under the law than others. Since when did shouting a racial or sexual slur equate to an enhanced prison term when the United States Constitution specifies equality under the law (14th Amendment, Equal Protection Clause)?

The idea that a white person can self-declare as black or a Native American or simply select their gender without some formal process is ludicrous. When Americans do not know which bathroom to use or are fearful of using the correct bathroom something is radically wrong. When appointed officials must be limited by their proportional representation in the general population, something is radically wrong. And, when we are losing our Constitution and freedoms to the minority, something is radically wrong.

We are so screwed.

-- steve