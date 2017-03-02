THE GOP WANTS YOUR EMPLOYER TO COLLECT YOUR DNA UNDER THE GUISE OF A WELLNESS PROGRAMS -- WITHOUT PRIVACY AND USAGE PROTECTIONS

Text: H.R.1313 — 115th Congress (2017-2018)

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

March 2, 2017

Ms. Foxx (for herself and Mr. Walberg) introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on Education and the Workforce, and in addition to the Committees on Energy and Commerce, and Ways and Means, for a period to be subsequently determined by the Speaker, in each case for consideration of such provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee concerned

A BILL

To clarify rules relating to nondiscriminatory workplace wellness programs.

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,

SECTION 1. Short title.

This Act may be cited as the “Preserving Employee Wellness Programs Act”.

SEC. 2. Findings.

Congress finds that—

(1) Congress has a strong tradition of protecting and preserving employee workplace wellness programs, including programs that utilize a health risk assessment, biometric screening, or other resources to inform and empower employees in making healthier lifestyle choices;

[OCS: This is the type of anti-American social engineering designed to empower employers to eliminate employees in an effort to reduce the cost of the employer’s healthcare plans. Notice the mention of “biometric screening” and unspecified “other resources” allegedly to inform and empower employees in making healthier lifestyle choices. The question is whether or not an employer will take action against an employee that does not meet the company’s criteria or engage in other coercive or punitive behaviors against the employee.]

(2) health promotion and prevention programs are a means to reduce the burden of chronic illness, improve health, and limit the growth of health care costs;

(3) in enacting the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111–148), Congress intended that employers would be permitted to implement health promotion and prevention programs that provide incentives, rewards, rebates, surcharges, penalties, or other inducements related to wellness programs, including rewards of up to 50 percent off of insurance premiums for employees participating in programs designed to encourage healthier lifestyle choices; and

[OCS: Surcharges like premium increases that benefit the employer, the insurer, and the healthcare provider and not necessarily the employee or their family which is also affected by the employee’s net income? Penalties like loss of employment?]

(4) Congress has struck an appropriate balance among employees, health care providers, and wellness plan sponsors to protect individual privacy and confidentiality in a wellness program which is designed to improve health outcomes.

[OCS: There is no such thing as employee privacy if health information is returned to the employer or is incorporated into the employee’s records. A company or its employees are not necessarily bound by the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) privacy requirements.]

SEC. 3. Nondiscriminatory workplace wellness programs.

(a) Uniformity across Federal agencies.—

(1) PROGRAMS OFFERED IN CONJUNCTION WITH AN EMPLOYER-SPONSORED HEALTH PLAN.—

(A) IN GENERAL.—Notwithstanding any other provision of law, workplace wellness programs and programs of health promotion or disease prevention offered by an employer in conjunction with an employer-sponsored health plan that meet the requirements set forth in subparagraph (B) shall be considered to be in compliance with—

(i) the acceptable examinations and inquiries set forth in section 102(d)(4)(B) of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12112(d)(4)(B));

(ii) section 2705(d) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300gg–4(d)); and

(iii) section 202(b)(2) of the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 (42 U.S.C. 2000ff–1(b)(2)).

[OCS: This is one of the most troublesome aspects of the bill. Sharing an employees genetic information with an employer – who could provide it to any party, including the government, upon receipt of a simple subpoena. This could be the largest collection of DNA to be used for criminal detection purposes. In addition, your DNA is also shared by certain family members who may have not consented for some of their DNA to be catalogued by healthcare, private, or public organizations.]

(B) PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS.—The requirements referenced in subparagraph (A) are that—

(i) the programs described in such subparagraph comply with section 2705(j) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300gg–4(j));

[OCS: You notice that the actual compliance criteria are not spelled out so the average consumer is discouraged from knowing what is actually contained within this bill – even though the legislators purport that the bill is written in a common and understandable English language.]

(ii) any reward provided or offered by a program described in such subparagraph shall be less than or equal to the maximum reward amounts provided for by section 2705(j)(3)(A) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300gg–4(j)(3)(A)), regardless of whether such programs are otherwise subject to such limitations; and

(iii) the programs described in such subparagraph comply with any regulations promulgated with respect to section 2705(j) of such Act by the Secretary of Labor, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, or the Secretary of the Treasury.

[OCS: Notice the lazy legislators are leaving much of the bill up to unelected and faceless bureaucrats with their administrative rules and regulations. And, if something should go wrong or result in unintended consequences, members of congress can invoke plausible deniability for the error or mishap (most likely a massive data breach.)

(C) SAFE HARBOR.—Notwithstanding any other provision of law, section 501(c)(2) of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12201(c)(2)) shall apply to workplace wellness programs or programs of health promotion or disease prevention offered by an employer in conjunction with an employer-sponsored health plan.

(2) OTHER PROGRAMS OFFERING MORE FAVORABLE TREATMENT FOR ADVERSE HEALTH FACTORS.—Notwithstanding any other provision of law, workplace wellness programs and programs of health promotion or disease prevention offered by an employer that provide for more favorable treatment of individuals with adverse health factors as described in 45 CFR 146.121(g) (or any successor regulations) shall be considered to be in compliance with—

(A) the acceptable examinations and inquiries set forth in section 102(d)(4)(B) of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12112(d)(4)(B));

(B) section 2705(d) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300gg–4(d)); and

(C) section 202(b)(2) of the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 (42 U.S.C. 2000ff–1(b)(2)).

(3) PROGRAMS NOT OFFERED IN CONJUNCTION WITH AN EMPLOYER-SPONSORED HEALTH PLAN.—

(A) IN GENERAL.—Notwithstanding any other provision of law, workplace wellness programs and programs of health promotion or disease prevention offered by an employer that are not offered in conjunction with an employer-sponsored health plan that are not described in section 2705(j) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300gg–4(j)) that meet the requirement set forth in subparagraph (B) shall be considered to be in compliance with—

(i) the acceptable examinations and inquiries as set forth in section 102(d)(4)(B) of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12112(d)(4)(B));

(ii) section 2705(d) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300gg–4(d)); and

(iii) section 202(b)(2) of the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 (42 U.S.C. 2000ff–1(b)(2)).

(B) LIMITATION ON REWARDS.—The requirement referenced in subparagraph (A) is that any reward provided or offered by a program described in such subparagraph shall be less than or equal to the maximum reward amounts provided for by section 2705(j)(3)(A) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300gg–4(j)(3)(A)), and any regulations promulgated with respect to such section by the Secretary of Labor, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, or the Secretary of the Treasury.

(b) Collection of information.—Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the collection of information about the manifested disease or disorder of a family member shall not be considered an unlawful acquisition of genetic information with respect to another family member as part of a workplace wellness program described in paragraph (1) or (2) offered by an employer (or in conjunction with an employer-sponsored health plan described in section 2705(j) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300gg–4(j))) and shall not violate title I or title II of the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 (Public Law 110–233). For purposes of the preceding sentence, the term “family member” has the meaning given such term in section 201 of the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (Public Law 110–233).

[OCS: Whoops! Your family has no say in the collection and/or use of genetic information or the use to which it is put. Think of an insurance database showing hereditary diseases or predispositions to certain ailments used to set insurance premiums of non-employee family members or as preliminary screening for criminal activities. Of course, the employer has a “safe harbor” and nobody is responsible for how the information may be ultimately used or if this legislation is modified by subsequent legislation by a hostile anti-America legislature. Considering the nature of political leaks, might a future candidate be blackmailed or otherwise coerced by genetic information contained in “wellness” database?]

(c) Rule of construction.—Nothing in subsection (a)(1)(A) shall be construed to prevent an employer that is offering a wellness program to an employee from requiring such employee, within 45 days from the date the employee first has an opportunity to earn a reward, to request a reasonable alternative standard (or waiver of the otherwise applicable standard). Nothing in subsection (a)(1)(A) shall be construed to prevent an employer from imposing a reasonable time period, based upon all the facts and circumstances, during which the employee must complete the reasonable alternative standard. Such a reasonable alternative standard (or waiver of the otherwise applicable standard) is provided for in section 2705(j)(3)(D) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300 gg–4(j)(3)(D)) (and any regulations promulgated with respect to such section by the Secretary of Labor, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, or the Secretary of the Treasury).

