THE DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS OF CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS

Most Congressional hearings are Kabuki theater, a stage-managed chance for Members of Congress to play to their constituent audience and sound articulate, tough, or compassionate depending on the political climate. This is the primary reason why most hearings feature long and complicated questions that are more like miniature campaign speeches and a regurgitation of the party’s talking points. Very rarely are important issues elucidated or resolved through public hearings.

Some questioning is ideological and is hyper-partisan – and may not even reflect the actual views and thoughts of the member.

Even though many of the Members are lawyers, only Members like Trey Gowdy will question a witness as if he were a prosecutor making a case. Unfortunately, because of an insane time limitation to allow all of the Members to grab media face time, follow-ups to probative questions are rare. And, when the questioning gets interesting, it is not unknown for a member of the opposition party to interrupt the proceedings with a procedural matter or simply interrupt knowing that a rebuke from the Chair will delay and distract the audience.

The hard lifting of the questioning comes from staffers who are hovering nearby. Pretty much why some of the dumbest members of Congress can sound informed and literate when they do not go off topic. Also, the reason why many members cannot ask a logical and critical follow-up question of substance.

The opening statement which sets the tone for the entire hearing is carefully crafted in advance of the hearing and is published as if it were delivered verbatim. Sometimes it is read by the witness and sometimes not. If it differs from what is delivered, it takes time and effort to dig out the changes.

Testimony can be changed or corrected after the fact by sending a letter to the examining committee. Depending on the news load on a given day, it may or not be reported.

It is not unknown for a public official to tell a different story in public – even knowingly make false and misleading statements – and another story in private.

Much of the testimony may be unsworn or unchallenged. Like when Al Gore testified on global warming and refused to be sworn by previous arrangement with the committee. Likewise, his people demanded that scheduled witnesses who would give contradicting viewpoints not be heard in the same panel and their testimonies were deferred to a later session that did not receive as much media attention.

Many elected and appointed individuals who give perjured testimony are later allowed to correct it after the fact – usually when their misstatements are revealed by the media.

So what does this all mean when a “subject of interest” agrees to voluntarily talk to any committee?

Devin Nunes: Paul Manafort has agreed to talk to House intel panel The head of the House Intelligence Committee said Friday that President Trump’s former campaign chairman has agreed to talk with the panel as part of its investigation into Russia tampering in the presidential election. Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, said it remains to be seen whether it will be a public or private hearing. Mr. Manafort’s ties to Russia have come under additional scrutiny in the wake of the election. Source: Devin Nunes: Paul Manafort has agreed to talk to House intel panel - Washington Times

What is Manafort likely to say?

There is no doubt that Paul Manafort served as a lobbyist for or with ties to Russian interests and that he later became associated with the Trump campaign. And it appears that the progressive socialist democrats are desperately attempting to disparage or delegitimize the Trump presidency and his administration by showing that the Trump campaign may have taken foreign donations. Not unlike Bill Clinton taking cash from the Chinese who were able to gain critical missile technology under Clinton’s watch. (Loral Scandal). And again, Bill Clinton took cash from the Chinese when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State.

So it is not likely Manafort will say anything of real substance and may simply point to others who are similarly situated. If he is sworn due to public outcry, perhaps he will take the Fifth and refuse to answer questions. There has been much speculation in the media that General Michael Flynn, also with ties to Russian media and interests, has gone “radio silent” because he is cooperating with the FBI. The nation’s premier law enforcement agency that has destroyed much of it credibility with its shenanigans related to the investigation of Hillary Clinton for her clear violations of the Espionage Act and alleged public corruption activities involving the Clinton Foundation.

The one action that is generally attributed to Manafort is the change in the GOP platform during the rules committee meetings which removed the U.S. defense of the Ukraine from the platform.

Fake News …

In one sense, a Congressional hearing is “fake news” and is manufactured for the benefit of the members, not necessarily to elicit factual testimony to inform the public.

Bottom line …

The progressive socialist democrats are trying to distract and deflect attention from the scandals and illegalities perpetrated by the Obama Administration, many of which are prosecutable felonies and involve a relatively large number of people. The GOP is trying to say, “nothing to see here, move along.”

We are so screwed.

