THE DEMOCRAT PARTY: AMERICA'S ENEMIES ARE NOW A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER

Like France, Americans are so angry at corrupt politicians and crooked government that they are aligning themselves with revolutionary forces who are promising to burn the entire system down and create a better paradise in the United States. Unfortunately, many of these people are short-sighted and do not see that such a system rendered impossible by the very characteristics of human nature: that there will always be leaders and followers, leaders will always co-opt totemic symbols to indicate their wealth, position, and power; and worst of all, they will – of necessity – resort to harsher totalitarian tactics to restrain the populace when their policies fail to deliver the impossible.

And, like France, we can clearly see the Democrat Part being infiltrated by activist revolutionaries that represent socialism and communism. In essence a fifth column sworn to destroy America from within and replace our capitalist system with something far different; and in the process ignoring our constitution which guarantees our liberty and sets limits on the federal government’s interference with our lives.

In essence, they are trying to “normalize” un-American socialism and communism as an acceptable alternative to today’s system.

Never in my lifetime would I expect to see a socialist/communist and a America-hating, white-hating, anti-Semitic black separatist who favor our enemies touring America trying to convince Americans that the pro-America opposition represents evil. The very people who hold murderous thugs Che Guevara and Fidel Castro in high regard. The people who have weakened America and strengthened our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

The mainstream media is obsessed with how Trump is changing the GOP. But the real transformation in American politics is happening in the Democratic Party. This week, newly minted Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will travel cross-country with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Keith Ellison on a Democratic Party “unity tour” that will take them to Maine, Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada—mostly red states that Trump won. The purpose of their road trip, dubbed the “Come Together And Fight Back Tour,” is to shore up a badly fractured Democratic Party and present some semblance of a united opposition to the Trump administration. (The tour is selling T-shirts that boast, “I’m one of 65,844,610 Americans against Trump.”) <Source>

This tour should have been called “Revolt Against America and American Values.” These are the very people who, like former President Barack Obama, want to destroy America’s exceptionalism and demand it achieve parity with the greatly weakened Russia. Coincidently where Bernie Sanders honeymooned.

The Democrat Party of my parent’s era is gone. The aging hippies who thought that they could do a better job of governing proved that they were both corrupt and ineffective. One need only look at Governor Moonbeam in California to see what damage he has done to the formerly Golden State.

And now we have a generation of fragile snowflakes who are aggrieved if they even see a portrait of President Trump on campus. Can you imagine these people going to war and fighting and dying to preserve our nation and our liberty? Hell, can you even see them have the guts to stand-up and question those who wear face-covering scarfs during campus rallies?

Who are these people fighting? They are fighting a constitutionally-elected candidate on behalf of a failed political party who has disgraced themselves and their party. These are the people who applauded when Obama decimated the military. These are the people who applauded when Obama nationalized healthcare and screwed tens of millions of people. These are the people who cheer millions pouring over our border to dilute and then destroy the essence of America. But most of all, these people have become our enemies.

Bottom line …

The progressive socialist democrats have always been a party of projection rhetoric; ascribing their bad behavior to their opposition. The Environmental Protection Agency has fouled the air, water, and land with actions that would see the leadership of private entity in prison; yet they claim the opposition wants to poison our natural resources. NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, claims that the science of global warming is settled, yet has been found corrupting and manipulating datasets to produce “scientific” results where none exist. And, let us not forget that the Democrat Party was the party of slavery, segregation, the Jim Crow laws, the fight against civil rights – and yet they loudly proclaim the opposition is racist.

Unfortunately, the GOP has been spineless and unwilling to point out the truth – perhaps because both sides have corrupt politicians with exploitable peccadillos in their background.

“We the People” need to open our eyes and stand up to the tyranny of the minority – the activists and agitators who are allowed to set the agenda. Aided and abetted by a mainstream media more concerned with ratings, profits, and progressive virtue signaling than the truth. Enough is enough. We are watching the slow-moving takeover of our nation by foreign powers – simply by having higher birth rates and absolutely nothing to lose from marching in the streets. Our youth have been indoctrinated over decades by the progressives and think that not only is the system itself corrupt, but they need to take action – march and demonstrate – and yet cannot clearly articulate why they are taking action.

We are well and truly screwed.

-- steve