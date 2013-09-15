THAT WAS THEN: NOW IS NOW -- YOU JUST CAN'T BELIEVE THE SPIN

Syria: what changed in the last six years except for the surprise “Black Swan” presidency of Donald J. Trump and his need to project “toughness?”

For six years and a massive chemical attack on Syrian civilians, the United States has done little or nothing. The United Nations has done little but bloviate. So what precipitous change in the Syrian conflict precipitate the United States multi-million dollar attack over the death of 72 civilians when hundreds of thousands have died? Only one thing comes to mind. Donald Trump wants to decisively signal the end of the Obama era and demonstrate his toughness with a “first strike” that is technically an act of war since America was not attacked nor faces existential danger. An expensive message from the billionaire bully boy celebrity whose White House appears to be more chaotic than ever.

In another not so shocking action, left-wing spinner PolitiFact changed its tune on John Kerry’s unbelievable lie about chemical weapons …

PolitiFact Retracts ‘Mostly True’ Ruling That U.S. Removed ‘100 Percent’ of Syria’s Chemical Weapons 'Subsequent events have proved John Kerry wrong' Fact-checking website PolitiFact on Wednesday retracted a 2014 article that found it "Mostly True" the Obama administration helped broker a deal that successfully removed "100 percent" of chemical weapons from Syria. "We struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out," then-Secretary of State John Kerry said on NBC's "Meet the Press" in July 2014. Kerry was referring to a deal the U.S. and Russia struck in September 2013 in which the Russians agreed to help confiscate and then destroy Syria's entire chemical weapons stockpile. When making its ruling, PolitiFact cited a statement from Ahmet Üzümcü, director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. "The last of the remaining chemicals identified for removal from Syria were loaded this afternoon aboard the Danish ship Ark Futura," Üzümcü said in June 2014. In the end, PolitiFact called Kerry's claim "Mostly True" because there were still discrepancies between how many chemical weapons Syria claimed to have and how many outside observers claimed the country had. "There are still 12 former chemical weapon production facilities which need to be destroyed," one human rights worker told the site. Nearly three years after Kerry's comment, a chemical weapons attack devastated a rebel-controlled village in northern Syria, killing somewhere between 70 and 100 noncombatants, including dozens of children. The United States has fingered Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as the perpetrator of the attack. The next day, PolitiFact pulled its earlier fact-check "because we now have many unanswered questions." "One way or another, subsequent events have proved Kerry wrong," PolitiFact concluded. <Source>

That former Secretary of State is a progressive socialist democrat, and a prolific liar was never in doubt. Especially after his disgraceful performance in the Viet Nam era. How the Democrat party thought this asswipe would make a good public official only serves to demonstrate how far the Democrat party has moved left to abandon both truth and honor.

What has war become?

There was a time when war planners looked to victory by providing decisive strikes that broke things and killed people. According to the United States, 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles were launched (at a cost of over $60 million) at an airbase believed to have been the source of the attack using chemical weapons. According to the Syrians, only six people were killed and the media showed defiant aircraft taking off from the somewhat damaged base after the attack.

The United States provided advance notice to the Russians using their deconfliction channels which was tantamount to sending advance notice to the enemy. According to media reports, Pentagon media person, Captain Jeff Davis, said "the U.S. took extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties and to comply with the Law of Armed Conflict. Every precaution was taken to execute this strike with minimal risk to personnel at the airfield. Russian forces were notified in advance of the strike using the established deconfliction line. U.S. military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield."

Deja Vu -- This is Bill Clinton striking an aspirin factory for a photo-op. A costly, but meaningless gesture to Syria that is likely to heighten the tensions elsewhere.

I can help but thinking that our weaponry is getting so good, that we need never kill enemy combatants, but bore them to death with dueling media releases.

But what is the message?

I am a tough guy -- don't screw with me?

I am not Putin's stooge?

I don't care about Congress?

I am better than Barack Obama?

Or all of the above!!!

Because it certainly can't be about a humanitarian gesture toward the Syrian people.

Bottom line …

When you cannot trust your government or its leaders, we are in big trouble. It is time to re-consider a revamping of both political parties; the GOP to get the cojones they lost after President Reagan, and the Democrats to purge the anti-America socialists and communists from positions of power within the party.

Our most pressing interests appear to lie in North Korea, Iran, Pakistan, and the South China Sea. Syria is just a political distraction.

We are so screwed.

-- steve