SYRIA -- DID DONALD TRUMP JUST COMMIT AN IMPEACHABLE OFFENSE: A "FIRST STRIKE ACT OF WAR?"

U.S. strikes Syrian military airfield in first direct assault on Bashar al-Assad's government The U.S. military launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield late on Thursday, in the first direct American assault on the government of President Bashar al-Assad since that country's civil war began six years ago. The operation, which the Trump administration authorized in retaliation for a chemical attack killing scores of civilians this week, dramatically expands U.S. military involvement in Syria and exposes the United States to heightened risk of direct confrontation with Russia and Iran, both backing Assad in his attempt to crush his opposition. President Trump said the strike was in the "vital national security interest" of the United States and called on "all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria. And also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types." "We ask for God's wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world," he continued. "We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who have passed and we hope that as long as America stands for justice then peace and harmony will in the end prevail." The missiles were launched from two Navy destroyers — the USS Ross and USS Porter — in the eastern Mediterranean. They struck an airbase called Shayrat in Homs province, which is the site from which the planes that conducted the chemical attack in Idlib are believed to have originated. The targets included air defenses, aircraft, hangars and fuel. The military said initial indications were that the strike had "severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure." Syrian state TV said a U.S. missile attack hit a number of military targets inside the country, calling the attack an "aggression," according to the Associated Press. U.S. strikes Syrian military airfield in first direct assault on Bashar al-Assad's government - The Washington Post