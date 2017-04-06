SYRIA -- DID DONALD TRUMP JUST COMMIT AN IMPEACHABLE OFFENSE: A "FIRST STRIKE ACT OF WAR?"

What the hell was that about?
What is America’s national interest in launching 59 Tomahawk missiles (at a minimum cost of $1 million per missile) at a Syrian military airfield said to be the launching point of a chemical weapons attack that killed approximately 72 plus civilians? Especially when the United States has sat idly by and watched hundreds of thousands of civilians killed in the region?
U.S. strikes Syrian military airfield in first direct assault on Bashar al-Assad’s government
The U.S. military launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield late on Thursday, in the first direct American assault on the government of President Bashar al-Assad since that country’s civil war began six years ago.
The operation, which the Trump administration authorized in retaliation for a chemical attack killing scores of civilians this week, dramatically expands U.S. military involvement in Syria and exposes the United States to heightened risk of direct confrontation with Russia and Iran, both backing Assad in his attempt to crush his opposition.
President Trump said the strike was in the “vital national security interest” of the United States and called on “all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria. And also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types.”
“We ask for God’s wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world,” he continued. “We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who have passed and we hope that as long as America stands for justice then peace and harmony will in the end prevail.”
The missiles were launched from two Navy destroyers — the USS Ross and USS Porter — in the eastern Mediterranean. They struck an airbase called Shayrat in Homs province, which is the site from which the planes that conducted the chemical attack in Idlib are believed to have originated. The targets included air defenses, aircraft, hangars and fuel. The military said initial indications were that the strike had “severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure.”
Syrian state TV said a U.S. missile attack hit a number of military targets inside the country, calling the attack an “aggression,” according to the Associated Press.
From the hawkish aisle-hopping RINO Senator John McCain and his butt-boy Senator Lindsey Graham …
U.S. Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released the following statement today on the need for action in Syria:
“We agree with the President that Assad has crossed a line with his latest use of chemical weapons. The message from the United States must be that this will not stand. We must show that no foreign power can or will protect Assad now. He must pay a punitive cost for this horrific attack.
“In addition to other measures, the United States should lead an international coalition to ground Assad's air force. This capability provides Assad a strategic advantage in his brutal slaughter of innocent civilians, both through the use of chemical weapons as well as barrel bombs, which kill far more men, women and children on a daily basis. The U.S. military, together with our allies and partners, has the capability to achieve this objective quickly, precisely, decisively, and in ways that control escalation. Ultimately, the grounding of Assad's air force can and should be part of a new comprehensive strategy to end the conflict in Syria.
“This is a test of the new administration, but also for our entire country. Assad is trying to see what he can get away with. The rest of the region and the world is also watching to see how our country will respond, and what that means for them. There is plenty that Democrats and Republicans in Washington disagree on. But in this instance, we must show the world that we are still capable of putting aside our differences and doing the right thing. If the President is willing to take the necessary action, he deserves broad bipartisan support, and we will help build it.” Source
When these two clowns are involved, it usually does not turn out well for America. Witness: McCain-Feingold (Campaign Finance), McCain-Kennedy (Immigration), McCain-Lieberman (Global Warming). And, the current McCain-Graham attempt to produce a bipartisan bill for sanctions on unproven Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Where were these schmucks when Obama was interfering in the re-election of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu? There is no proof that the Russians fiddled with the vote counts, unlike progressive socialist democrats. As for possibly being complicit in releasing documents from Hillary Clinton, the Democrat National Committee, and John Podesta (all of which were true and undeniable), I would first point to someone from the DNC who did not like Clinton using DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz to strong-arm Bernie Sanders. Julian Assange may be many things, but he does not appear to be lying when he pointed to someone from the DNC as the document source.
I may have it all wrong, but …
It appears to me that Assad, an Alawite (similar to the Shia sect) and a murderous dictator, was more tolerant of other religions than most of the surrounding fundamentalist states. Until he was faced with the overthrow of his government, he was rather a rather benign dictator.
This unilateral incursion into Syria also raises questions about the depth of our involvement, the potential for a deepening quagmire, what might a victory look like, and just who will govern if and when Assad is deposed?
Not to mention if the Kurds will be allowed to keep the land they fought over to build Kurdistan – and how that will play against the interests of our so-called NATO ally, Turkey, run by a power-hungry and corrupt kleptocrat whose activities supported terrorism by facilitating the sale of ISIS oil?
Has Trump even considered what message this might send to a paranoid North Korea after joint U.S.- South Korea military exercises that included a first strike capability? Did this put our U.S soldiers and allies in South Korea and Japan in even more danger from this rogue nation?
Bottom line …
I have very little faith in Donald Trump and his knowledge of world or military affairs -- and zero confidence in his advisors like son-in-law Jared Kushner or daughter Ivanka. I was less than enthusiastic about his choice of General Michael Flynn who couldn’t wait to sell his expert military commentary services to RT and aid the Russian-owned state propaganda machine.
Who are the adults in the room and what will Congress do to retroactively ratify Trump’s actions – if they haven’t already?
There is much uncertainty in this world – and even more in Trumpworld. He is not Ronald Reagan nor a man of knowledge and history.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius