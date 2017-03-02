SCARY SCIENCE: THE CORRUPTION OF SCIENCE FOR POLITICS OR PROFITS ...

What is scarier than making public policies based on unwarranted assumptions, incomplete understanding, and the introduction of a form of science where “facts do not matter” as much as the political agenda? In brief, “socialist science.”
There are a few observations that should set the tone of this conversation …
One, that science, the methodology of exploring and understanding the universe, is not a political process nor does it care one whit about what humans think, feel, or say. Science is not about human equities; it is a process of controlled skepticism in which any hypothesis, assumption, or assertion can be openly challenged by replication, falsification, or agreement. Science is not fashionable and does not lend itself to quantifying the unquantifiable.
Two, what passes for science, may not be science at all. One of my favorite Richard Feynman quotes is that any discipline that uses the word science in its name is not likely to be science. Reinforced by the thoughts of another Nobel Laureate, Friedrich Hayek, who observed that his field of economics had co-opted the language of science, mathematics, to give the illusion of certainty where none really exists.
Three, it is widely agreed that the stock market is a chaotic system that can never be adequately modeled as it is the sum total of the human experience driven by the base emotions of greed and fear; and the unsavory manipulation of the insiders through the controlled dissemination of information. Most of the computer models associated with market dynamics are not predictive but are transactional in nature. Executing arbitrage trades or attempting to value a complex security. So why should we believe that climate models that use flawed assumptions, flawed (homogenized) data and are based on trying to capture a chaotic process can be relied on more than the simple observation: climate appears cyclical (regression to the mean) and that there is nothing in the historical record that is so startling as to be elevated to a “planetary emergency” – leading to an authoritarian government and the loss of individual freedoms.
And, four, science is not driven by fashion nor popularity. But unfortunately, funding is driven by fashion and popularity, thus produces biased research as popular institutions, scientists, and project that support the prevailing wisdom are likely to be funded. Thus proving that any consensus which is derived from counting research papers is not only intellectually dishonest but is not “real science.”
So the following piece should scare the hell out of everyone capable of rational thought …
The People’s Science: A Call for Justice Based Ethics for the March for Science & Beyond
ABSTRACT:
In the midst of rising overt fascism scientists have come together to organize a march on Washington in defense of science. Science has been championed as the way forward, but I caution that such a claim cannot ignore the importance of the larger history of science which reveals how science has and continues to be utilized to institutionalize and justify systemic injustice. This conversation aims to look at the contributions that science, knowledge, and technology studies have to offer and the ethical responsibilities scientists have to those marginalized within the field as well as the commons outside of the scientific community.
“One could not be a calm, cool, and detached scientist while Negroes were lynched, murdered, and starved.” – WEB Du Bois
“The generation of knowledge must be made more democratic in two ways: First, science should open its doors to all the presently excluded or discouraged, so that it really represents a mobilization of the world’s creativity for human ends. This means more than allowing “them” in. It also means respecting the specificity of their insights as informed by their experience and allowing these to redirect science. The other pathway toward democracy is the partial deprofessionalization of science based on the idea that all people have the detailed, intimate, and local knowledge that males them experts on their own situation, and that all people can learn to understand the complexity of the world.” – Richard Levins in “Toward the Renewal of Science” (1990:124)
“A humanistic science is one in which scientists as people take responsibility for their explanations of a universe (biological or otherwise) in which humans influence their own affairs. Such a science assumes, therefore, that its practitioners and the rest of society share responsibility for the world they help create.” – Michael Blakey in “Beyond European enlightenment: Toward A Critical and Humanistic Human Biology” (1998:396)
<snip>
SCIENCE HAS ALWAYS BEEN POLITICAL
Championing science as the objective way forward under a fascist regime while simultaneously claiming to be apolitical is to abandon the most vulnerable among us. ‘’
This dedication that many have to objectivity rather than ethics, contextual accuracy, and validity is not only wrong but also dangerous. There is no such thing as value-free science; something that the history of science itself reveals.
The scientific revolution or European enlightenment began around the 1500s and continued into the 1800s. During that same time that Europe was having a time of scientific discovery and enlightenment they reigned terror upon the rest of the world. The scientific advancement of Europe was financed by the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, resource colonialism, and settler colonialism across the globe.
The idea of objectivity in western intellectual traditions is problematic for many reasons, but one of the main crumbling pillars is: research will never be free of personal biases or reflect universal truths.
And to think there are universal truths perpetuates a particular kind of able bodied white cisgender male logic, a world where everything is measured in comparison to them as the ideal type of human that everyone else aberrates from. As stated by Linda Tuhiwai Smith, “…research is not an innocent or distant academic exercise but an activity that has something at stake that occurs in a set of political and social conditions” (2012:5). Thus, we cannot separate knowledge from the contextual connected histories and conditions from which it is produced.
I cannot continue to read this drivel … To read the full piece, in context, it can be found at: The People’s Science: A Call for Justice Based Ethics for the March for Science & Beyond | Decolonize ALL The Science.
Bottom line …
The progressive socialists and communists‘have so thoroughly infiltrated government, education, and our other institutions as to demand closer attention to their actions. Especially since these people have become a clear and present danger to our nation and our way of life.
Science is science regardless what the institutional racists and revolutionaries claim.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius