SCARY SCIENCE: THE CORRUPTION OF SCIENCE FOR POLITICS OR PROFITS ...

The People’s Science: A Call for Justice Based Ethics for the March for Science & Beyond ABSTRACT: In the midst of rising overt fascism scientists have come together to organize a march on Washington in defense of science. Science has been championed as the way forward, but I caution that such a claim cannot ignore the importance of the larger history of science which reveals how science has and continues to be utilized to institutionalize and justify systemic injustice. This conversation aims to look at the contributions that science, knowledge, and technology studies have to offer and the ethical responsibilities scientists have to those marginalized within the field as well as the commons outside of the scientific community. [OCS: “rising overt fascism?” Already, we can see a non-objective political determination of the environment.

“scientists have come together?” What scientists and are they linked by a common political ideology?

“defense of science?” Science does not need defending as it is a process methodology based on hypothesis, observation, and experimentation – in which political ideology and human equities play no part.

“science has and continues to be utilized to institutionalize and justify systemic injustice?” It should be noted that the political class – mainly those who are seeking to gain and/or maintain political power are the ones most likely to subvert science to pursue their political agenda. An agenda which is always about political power and funding.’'

“ethical responsibilities?” A scientist has but a single ethical responsibility: to describe the phenomena being studied in an accurate as possible manner and to draw conclusions that do not artificially convey any advantage to any individual, group, class, or entity.] “One could not be a calm, cool, and detached scientist while Negroes were lynched, murdered, and starved.” – WEB Du Bois [OCS: An African-American Communist is the epitome of scientific bias, political corruption, and intellectual dishonestly. Measuring the mass, momentum, and other characteristics of elemental particles is devoid of political consequence. There have always been inequities in the real world – none more so than what Africans have done to Africans (slavery, ethnic cleansing, denial of human rights) – so how should these horrific events be factored into scientific findings? Beat me!] “The generation of knowledge must be made more democratic in two ways: First, science should open its doors to all the presently excluded or discouraged, so that it really represents a mobilization of the world’s creativity for human ends. This means more than allowing “them” in. It also means respecting the specificity of their insights as informed by their experience and allowing these to redirect science. The other pathway toward democracy is the partial deprofessionalization of science based on the idea that all people have the detailed, intimate, and local knowledge that males them experts on their own situation, and that all people can learn to understand the complexity of the world.” – Richard Levins in “Toward the Renewal of Science” (1990:124) [OCS: Science cares not a whit if you are white, black, yellow, red, pink, blue, or paisley. You are judged by the quality of your work and that alone should direct science in such a manner as to further your own research in your own area. As for partial deprofessionalization, amateur scientists have always played a role in advancing science. But, this does not mean one should allow non-scientists with a political agenda to interfere with the arc of scientific progress in order to pursue non-scientific objectives. This is a troubling trend where people with a cursory understanding of a subject, openly challenge qualified experts, thus wasting time and research monies that are better spent by those most qualified to do science. Anecdotal evidence, especially that based on feelings, perceptions, and the so-called “common knowledge” should not allow one to become anything more than a commentator – unless they are willing to formalize and publish their findings in such a manner as to be replicated, supported, or falsified with the rigor of the scientific process.] “A humanistic science is one in which scientists as people take responsibility for their explanations of a universe (biological or otherwise) in which humans influence their own affairs. Such a science assumes, therefore, that its practitioners and the rest of society share responsibility for the world they help create.” – Michael Blakey in “Beyond European enlightenment: Toward A Critical and Humanistic Human Biology” (1998:396) [OCS: There is no such thing as “humanistic science.” Science is science. To illustrate the absurdity of the idea that humans are capable of influencing their own affairs, one merely need consider the real drivers of global climate change: the Sun’s energy output in all spectral bands, cosmic rays, the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, the Earth’s precessional and rotational dynamics, plate tectonics and vulcanology, the deep ocean currents, the internal dynamics of the Earth, and the greatest greenhouse gas of all” water vapor. None of which can be altered by man on a global – or even a local scale. The only responsibilities people have is to insure freedom, a civil and orderly society, to be good stewards of natural resources; and to avoid unnecessarily polluting the environment (land, water, air).] <snip> SCIENCE HAS ALWAYS BEEN POLITICAL Championing science as the objective way forward under a fascist regime while simultaneously claiming to be apolitical is to abandon the most vulnerable among us. ‘’ [OCS: I do not recall the term fascist regime being used during the Obama Administration although we can point to the subversion of science under his watch. With less than 100-days into the Trump Administration, it appear America has flipped a switch and turned fascist. I don’t think so. How many incompetent and ideological leaders were given positions of governmental authority under Obama? And, what was the outcome? NASA’s Charlie Bolden explaining that one of his core missions was to fete Muslims and make them feel good about their historic contributions to mathematics and science. All this at a time when the U.S. government was paying our enemies hundreds of millions of dollars to fly American astronauts to the International Space Station. All while NOAA was obliterating and corrupting the core temperature datasets that are used for computer models. Science does not need to take not of the most vulnerable, it only needs to take not of science. Science, by its very definition, is apolitical.] This dedication that many have to objectivity rather than ethics, contextual accuracy, and validity is not only wrong but also dangerous. There is no such thing as value-free science; something that the history of science itself reveals. [OCS: Ethics? Contextual accuracy and validity? Science is value-free or it isn’t science. What contextual accuracy of a Black Man, a communist, or self-determining sexual being bring to science other than the facts that are observed and how that impact the hypothesis? This is utter nonsense.] The scientific revolution or European enlightenment began around the 1500s and continued into the 1800s. During that same time that Europe was having a time of scientific discovery and enlightenment they reigned terror upon the rest of the world. The scientific advancement of Europe was financed by the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, resource colonialism, and settler colonialism across the globe. [OCS: Science has always been financed by patrons: both public and private. Does that mean the science is tainted by its funding? The answer is, of course, when the patron is attempting a power or money grab and justifying it by science. (e.g. global warming) What of the Muslim terror inflicted on the world at the same time – did that alter scientific accomplishments? And, why are Africans always given a pass for the slave trade – some of which persists in African countries to this very day.] The idea of objectivity in western intellectual traditions is problematic for many reasons, but one of the main crumbling pillars is: research will never be free of personal biases or reflect universal truths. [OCS: What universal truth, Planck’s Constant or the speed of light, for instance, is dependent on race, color, sex, gender, national origin? Do Black’s see light differently? I don’t think so.] And to think there are universal truths perpetuates a particular kind of able bodied white cisgender male logic, a world where everything is measured in comparison to them as the ideal type of human that everyone else aberrates from. As stated by Linda Tuhiwai Smith, “…research is not an innocent or distant academic exercise but an activity that has something at stake that occurs in a set of political and social conditions” (2012:5). Thus, we cannot separate knowledge from the contextual connected histories and conditions from which it is produced. [OCS: This is the kind of crazy thinking promoted by progressive academics who are destroying society with their nonsense. There are accepted norms, and aberrations. But what is measurement but a comparison with a known and mutually accepted standard. Pardon me, but do we now scientifically classify sex (male, female, intersexual) based on one’s belief rather than one’s chromosomes? But, of course, if you are planning to create and exploit classes of people, it helps to claim a scientific origin for your corrupt activities lest anyone stand up and call “bullshit!”] I cannot continue to read this drivel … To read the full piece, in context, it can be found at: The People’s Science: A Call for Justice Based Ethics for the March for Science & Beyond | Decolonize ALL The Science.