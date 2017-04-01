PHUCKED BY BIG PHARMA AND YOUR INSURANCE COMPANY ...

If you use prescription drugs, I am sure that you either know or suspect that the prices are artificially manipulated and often nonsensical.

Let us look at Amiodarone, a critical antiarrhythmic heart drug …

After the drug is administered in the hospital, a post-visit loading dose is often prescribed to get the drug into your system in the most effective manner. This loading dose is usually 800-mg and is often taken as one 400-mg tablet twice a day. [Disclaimer: your dosing protocols, insurance tiers, and co-pays may vary.]

Your insurance cost for two 400-mg tablets is $246.86 for a 90-day supply using a preferred mail-order vendor and $96.08 for a 30-day supply at a contracting retail pharmacy.

However, if your physician wrote the prescription for two 200-mg tablets twice a day …

You pay nothing for a 90-day supply via the preferred mail-order vendor and only $15.00 for a 30-day supply at a contracting retail pharmacy.

You now switch from the loading dose to the maintenance dose which is normally 200-mg per day …

You still pay nothing for a 90-day supply via the preferred mail-order vendor and only $14.08 for a 30-day supply at a contracting retail pharmacy. A savings of ninety-two cents.

However, if your physician left the second prescription intact, you would have a full year’s supply at an extremely beneficial price …

You now pay nothing for a 360-day (one full year) supply via the preferred mail-order vendor and $15.00 at a contracting retail pharmacy.

Bottom line …

The key to understanding how this can all work is that your prescription need not represent the actual information contained in the physician’s records and there can be a notation that you are being prescribed another quality for economic reasons. Not unlike seniors engaging in pill splitting when they cannot afford their medication.

While I support free-market economics, I am not beyond gaming the system to obtain critical life-altering drugs provided by vendors who screw Americans while providing low-cost drugs to Canada and Mexico. In some cases (Lipitor), the original manufacturer paid billions to a generic manufacturer to keep their lower-priced drug off the market. And, as I have noted before, how do you justify the same drug, with the same ingredients, and the same packaging going from $15 to $185 overnight because the FDA changed a ruling at the behest of lobbyists providing campaign funds to select politicians.

We are so screwed.

-- steve